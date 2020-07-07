Arsenal Transfer News: EPL giants considering stunning swap deal with Atletico Madrid involving Lacazette and Partey

Alexandre Lacazette could be used as a makeweight, as EPL giants Arsenal look to sign Thomas Partey this summer.

Mikel Arteta looks set to oversee an important transfer window for the Gunners and Lacazette could make way to fund potential incomings.

EPL club Arsenal have been tipped to complete a stunning swap deal

According to L'Equipe, EPL giants Arsenal could include Alexandre Lacazette as a makeweight to complete the signing of Thomas Partey, as the two clubs explore the possibility of completing a stunning swap deal.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made contact with the Gunners striker, who is also in talks with Inter Milan and Juventus. The EPL club view Lacazette as one of their sellable assets and could move him on at the end of the season to raise money for potential incomings.

Atletico Madrid & Juventus are in active talks over the possible signing of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette; both would seek to include players in part exchange, according to L'Équipe - full story. https://t.co/AaW3q8GSh8 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 6, 2020

The Frenchman has two years left on his Arsenal contract and has blown hot and cold since moving to the EPL in 2017. At the time, Atleti were frontrunners for Lacazette's signature and even agreed a deal with Lyon before being slapped with a transfer ban.

Diego Simeone's side had no choice but to pull the plug on the deal, as the Gunners swooped in and swayed him away to the EPL. The North London side are keeping their options open and will look to find a solution at the end of the season.

EPL giants prepare for cautious summer amidst coronavirus uncertainty

Thomas Partey could seal a move to the EPL this summer

Arsenal's interest in Rojiblancos midfielder Partey, who has a release clause believed to be in the region of £45 million, is well documented. However, any deal for the Ghanaian could depend on Atleti's willingness to accept Lacazette as part of a swap deal, which is viewed as an agreement that could work out well for all parties involved.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add more quality to his squad in the upcoming transfer window but is expected to spend cautiously due to the financial impact of the coronavirus. The EPL giants are reportedly willing to cash in on Matteo Guendouzi, as he continues to be a problematic figure to deal with behind the scenes.

Advertisement

The Frenchman has not featured for the club since Arsenal's embarrassing 2-1 defeat against EPL strugglers Brighton at the Amex Stadium last month. Additionally, the Gunners are also set to sit down with Guendouzi's representatives in the coming weeks, as the 21-year-old edges closer to departing the EPL team.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored a Premier League away goal for the first time since February 2019.



This week just keeps getting better for Arsenal fans. pic.twitter.com/w6ewFQx8Er — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 4, 2020

With five games left in the current campaign, Arteta's side are seventh on the EPL standings and are running out of time to secure European football for the forthcoming season.

Arsenal have not participated in the Champions League since 2017 and their wait to take part in football's most prestigious club competition looks set to go on till 2021 at least.

After successive EPL victories against Southampton, Norwich City and Wolves, the Gunners host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium later today. Arsenal will aim to continue their winning run and finish the season strongly, while the Foxes could consolidate their position in the EPL top four with a positive result.

Also Read: Arsenal Transfer News: EPL giants to axe Matteo Guendouzi after Mikel Arteta fallout