Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aaron Ramsdale advised to leave; Mikel Arteta wants Takehiro Tomiyasu stay, and more - November 25, 2023

Arsenal travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (November 25) to face Brentford in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are third in the standings, a point behind leaders Manchester City (28) after 12 games.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been advised to leave the Gunners. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta wants full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu to stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 25, 2023:

Former player advises Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale could leave the Emirates next year.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour reckons Aaron Ramsdale could look for a transfer away from the Emirates next year.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order under Arteta following David Raya's arrival from Brentford on loan this summer. Ramsdale has appeared just seven times across competitions for the Gunners this season, with his last appearance in the league coming against Manchester United in September.

Parlour told talkSPORT that the 25-year-old is unlikely to leave in January.

“I don’t think he’ll move in the January window. I think they’ll wait until the end of the season but if he’s not getting an opportunity then, then certainly, he’s got to look [at his options]," said Parlour.

Parlour was asked whether Chelsea should consider a move for Ramsdale, and his response was pretty straightforward.

"Yeah, Chelsea could be a shout, definitely. They could upgrade," said Parlour.

Ramsdale will start for the north London side against Brentford, as outlined by Arteta, with Raya unavailable to feature against his parent club.

Mikel Arteta wants Takehiro Tomiyasu stay

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is keen to keep Takehiro Tomiyasu at Arsenal. The Japanese defender has been a key figure in the squad since arriving in 2021 and has covered at both left-back and right-back this season.

The Telegraph has mentioned interest in Tomiyasu from Bayern Munich, adding that the Gunners want him to stay. Speaking to the press, as cited by the club's website, Arteta was full of praise for the 25-year-old.

"I really want him to stay. I value the player a lot, I really like him. I think he's loved and respected by everybody at the club. He's getting a lot of minutes now.

"He's getting his availability to the level that we need for him to make an impact in the team, and I think he will continue to be with us," said Arteta.

Tomiyasu has appeared 16 times across competitions for the north London side this season, starting seven.

Gunners dream of Douglas Luiz, says Fabrizio Romano

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal dream of signing Douglas Luiz, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side remain in the hunt for a new midfielder despite breaking the bank for Declan Rice this summer. With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny's future up in the air, Arteta wants a new face next year and has his eyes on Luiz.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar rise with Aston Villa and was also wanted by the Gunners in the summer. Luiz has enhanced his reputation this season at Villa Park, registering six goals and two assists in 19 outings across competitions.

SPORT has named Ruben Neves as a target for Arsenal in 2024, but Romano has rubbished those claims. On YouTube, Romano stressed that Luiz remains the priority but added that prising him away from Villa won't be easy.

"The top target is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. There is nothing with Ruben Neves despite rumours. But for Douglas Luiz, from my understanding.

"It’s not an easy deal. Arsenal will try. Arsenal dream of him, but it’s not something concrete. So let’s see what’s going to happen because it’s not an easy negotiation with Aston Villa at all," said Romano.

Luiz could be tempted by the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates.