Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Alexandre Lacazette opens up on his future; Gunners advised to target Norwich City star, and more - 19 April 2022

Arsenal will be desperate for all three points when they visit Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Wednesday. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's wards have lost ground in the race for fourth place in the Premier League with three consecutive defeats. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette has opened up about his future. Elsewhere, the Gunners have been advised by Noel Whelan to sign a Norwich City full-back. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 19th April 2022:

Alexandre Lacazette opens up on his future

Alexandre Lacazette is unlikely to be offered an extension at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he is in talks with quite a few clubs regarding his future. The French striker is in the final few months of his contract with Arsenal. The Gunners have not initiated talks for an extension yet, so the 30-year-old could leave the Emirates for free this summer.

Arteta is eager to rope in a number nine ahead of the new season. The Spaniard let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January. He's likely to let go of Lacazette as well. Despite not setting the league on fire this campaign, scoring only four goals, the Frenchman will not be short of options if he leaves.

Speaking to Canal+, as relayed by Football London, Lacazette said that he is also in touch with his former club Lyon.

"I am in discussions with a lot of clubs. I am open. I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left. I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff because we are really close. Lyon knows that I am free; they have come to the information," said Lacazette.

However, the Frenchman also added that a move to Lyon would be complicated, as he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League. Les Gones are eighth in the Ligue 1 table and are unlikely to play in the premier European competition next season.

"It’s a bit more complicated. I want to play in Europe; it’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I’m missing it. It’s a little more complicated; nothing is impossible in life, but it’s a little more complicated," said Lacazette.

Noel Whelan advises Arsenal to target Max Aarons

Max Aarons is expected to move this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Arsenal to target Max Aarons this summer. The English right-back has caught the eye with Norwich City. With the Canaries set to be relegated, he could be available for just £20 million.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the 22-year-old would give Arteta longevity in a vital position.

"That could be shrewd business. We know they’re trying to rebuild and trying to bring in young players to have that longevity going forward. He knows what the Premier League is all about. And at 22 years of age – that truly is longevity in a key position. Give him a big five-year contract, and the position is sorted," said Whelan.

He added:

“He ticks all the boxes for Arsenal. He’s a box-to-box player, can defend, gets forward – he’d be a great addition for anyone in the top half. Aarons is exactly the sort of player they need to be looking at this summer."

Apart from the Gunners, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the player, as per The Sun.

Gunners do not deserve top-four finish, says Paddy Kenny

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Arsenal will not secure a top-four finish this season. The Gunners have slipped down to sixth in the Premier League standings after losing their last three games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the north London side are in trouble.

"They have gone from being on the front foot to all of a sudden being on the back foot. They lost to Brighton at home. This is a struggling Brighton side who couldn’t score. They scored twice, and it was easy for them; it was embarrassing. Now Arsenal look nowhere near," said Kenny.

He continued:

“The top four looked absolutely nailed on this time last month, but now they are sixth. The form has gone, and Tottenham look so strong. I thought Arsenal would be winning these games, and they just don’t look at it. I think they are in trouble."

