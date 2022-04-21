Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid interested in William Saliba; Gunners leading race for Real Madrid ace, and more - 21 April 2022

Arsenal registered a stunning 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the Premier League. An Eddie Nketiah brace and strikes from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Mikel Arteta's men stay alive in the race for fourth place. The Gunners are level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are interested in William Saliba. Elsewhere, the Gunners are leading the race to sign a Real Madrid ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 21st April 2022:

Atletico Madrid interested in William Saliba

William Saliba could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Atletico Madrid are interested in William Saliba, according to The Hard Tackle via L'Equipe. The French defender has been in inspired form since joining Marseille on loan from Arsenal this season. The La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on his development.

Arteta's handling of Saliba has come under scrutiny. The Spaniard allowed the 21-year-old to join Marseille on a season-long loan last summer. Arteta went on to splash £50 million on Ben White as he attempted to upgrade his backline. While the Englishman has had a mixed campaign so far, Saliba has gone from strength to strength in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old has appeared 45 times across competitions for the French club and has flourished in a back-three as well as a back-four. His exploits have earned him admirers from clubs around Europe, including Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos have endured a disappointing campaign so far and are already laying down plans for next season. Manager Diego Simeone is determined to fight for the La Liga title as well as the UEFA Champions League. The Argentinean believes Saliba could help shore up his backline ahead of a crucial campaign.

Marseille, meanwhile, are also interested in keeping the Frenchman at the club permanently. However, Arsenal are unlikely to sanction his departure, with Saliba expected to be drafted into the squad next season. The 21-year-old's contract expires in 2024, so even if the Gunners agree to sell him, Saliba is likely to cost a fortune.

Arsenal leading race for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio (right) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Marco Asensio, according to Caught Offside via Calciomercato. The Spaniard has been on song of late but is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer in search of regular football. The Gunners have a long-term interest in the 26-year-old and want to go for the kill this summer.

However, the north London side could have to ward off competition from AC Milan to get their man. Asensio is enticed by a move to Serie A and is also assured regular game time at the San Siro. However, the Gunners are the favourites to land the Spaniard this summer.

Eddie Nketiah key to Gunners' top-four quest, says Paul Merson

Eddie Nketiah was instrumental in the Gunners' win on Wednesday.

Paul Merson believes Eddie Nketiah could be key to Arsenal's top-four hopes. The Englishman scored twice on Wednesday to help down Chelsea.

Arsenal @Arsenal How to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge:



Chase down the pass forward

Beat your man to the ball

Tuck it into the bottom corner



Perfection from How to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge:Chase down the pass forwardBeat your man to the ballTuck it into the bottom cornerPerfection from @EddieNketiah9 📖 How to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge:1️⃣ Chase down the pass forward2️⃣ Beat your man to the ball3️⃣ Tuck it into the bottom corner Perfection from @EddieNketiah9 🤌 https://t.co/rG0sR8BniQ

Speaking after the game, Merson said that Nketiah is a better finisher than Alexandre Lacazette.

"He could be a four out of ten next week. He could be, if he wasn't, he'd be in the team every week. That's his second start all season, so the consistency levels are not ther,e but if he gets consistent for three or four games, then Arsenal come fourth. He's a natural goalscorer. His first goal is a phenomenal finish, and his second is just as good," said Merson.

He continued:

"He's willing to run beyond; Lazacette wouldn't chase that first one down. He wouldn't have scored those two goals even though he is a good footballer, probably a better footballer (than Nketiah) but not a better finisher."

Nketiah scored his first two league goals of the season against Chelsea.

Edited by Bhargav