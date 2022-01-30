Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona agree loan deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; club handed opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid ace, and more - 30 January 2022

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table, and are desperate for a top-four finish this season. The Gunners have not finished in the Champions League places under manager Mikel Arteta, and the Spaniard is eager to change that this campaign.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have agreed to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan for the rest of the season. Elsewhere, the north London side have been handed an opportunity to sign an Atletico Madrid striker.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 30th January 2022.

Barcelona agree loan deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

The Gunners outcast is itching for regular football after being frozen out of the first team at the Emirates due to disciplinary reasons. The Blaugrana are ready to offer him a chance at redemption.

Aubameyang has been on the decline since signing a contract extension with the Gunners 18 months ago. The Gabon international has been a shadow of his former self since, and his struggle for form has hurt the club. Arteta and co. have sorely missed his prowess in front of goal this season as well.

The 32-year-old has managed just four goals in 14 Premier League games. He has also been pegged with off-the-field problems. The Gunners have stripped him of the club captaincy due to disciplinary issues.

Arteta is desperate to offload the Gabon international as he attempts to forge a young new-look attack at the Emirates. Barcelona are ready to take the 32-year-old.

The La Liga giants are desperate to add a striker this summer, but need to sell Ousmane Dembele before they can sign Aubameyang. However, offloading the Frenchman is proving to be difficult.

Arsenal handed opportunity to sign Alvaro Morata

Arsenal have been handed the opportunity to sign Alvaro Morata, according to The Hard Tackle via The Times.

The Atletico Madrid striker is currently on loan at Juventus. However, the Spaniard’s future is subject to speculation since the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in Turin.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham are all interested in signing Àlvaro Morata in the next 48 hours after Atlético Madrid refused to let him join Barcelona on loan.



(Source: SPORT) Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham are all interested in signing Àlvaro Morata in the next 48 hours after Atlético Madrid refused to let him join Barcelona on loan.(Source: SPORT) 🚨 Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham are all interested in signing Àlvaro Morata in the next 48 hours after Atlético Madrid refused to let him join Barcelona on loan.(Source: SPORT) https://t.co/Cx3wsAjG5A

The Serie A giants are willing to sanction a premature end to Morata’s loan deal. The Gunners are interested in the Spaniard, and have now been offered the opportunity to sign him this month. The north London side could sign Morata on a six-month loan deal as they look to end their attacking woes.

Newcastle United join race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

The Englishman is a target for the Gunners this month as well. The Gunners are eager to add a new striker to their roster before the end of January. Arteta has found little success in the pursuit of number nines around Europe this month.

The Spaniard also has Calvert-Lewin on his wish list, and could dive for the player on deadline day. The north London side are desperate for a top-four finish, and Arteta is hoping that a new marksman will help his team in this regard.

