Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona and Manchester City battling for Gunners striker; club given chance to sign Serie A star, and more - 19th November 2021

Arsenal's unbeaten run in the Premier League will be put to the test against Liverpool on Saturday. The Gunners have not faced defeat in their last eight games in the league.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Manchester City are battling for an Arsenal striker. Elsewhere, the Gunners have been afforded the chance to sign a Serie A star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 19th November 2021.

Barcelona and Manchester City battling for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona and Manchester City are locked in battle for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Transfer Market Web.

The Arsenal striker is a long-term target for Blaugrana, while City have also enquired about his availability. Both sides are eager to secure the Gabon international this winter. However, Aubameyang is on a massive contract with The Gunners, and is unlikely to receive a similar deal from his suitors.

The 32-year-old arrived at the Emirates at the start of 2018. Aubameyang enjoyed a stellar start to his stint at Arsenal, and soon became one of the key players at the club.

The Gunners have suffered whenever the Gabon international has gone through a dip in form, as was the case last season. This year, Aubameyang seems to have rediscovered his old touch. The 32-year-old already has seven goals and two assists from eleven games across competitions.

Arteta on Aubameyang: "He is a leader that has a very special personality. He's very active & very emotional. That's what makes happiness & that's what makes joy. He's not the most vocal player in the dressing room, that's for sure. But he does have other attributes"

Barcelona want to take him to the Camp Nou this winter, while the player himself is open to a new challenge. Aubameyang is tied with Arsenal until the summer of 2023, and it is highly unlikely he will leave the Emirates in January.

The Gabon international currently earns around €15 million per year in wages, a figure the Blaugrana might struggle to match.

Arsenal given chance to sign Hirving Lozano

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Hirving Lozano next year, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Mexican has been very impressive in the Serie A this season, forcing clubs around Europe to sit up and take notice. The 26-year-old is looking for a fresh challenge, and his agent Mino Raiola is already working to get him a move out of Napoli.





"I think I play in a very competitive club, with very good teammates, I have grown a lot due to this. The truth is, I would love to play at a bigger club. I consider myself a very competitive player, with clear goals."





The Gunners have been offered the player, while Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have also been notified. Arsenal could attempt to prise Lozano away next year if Mikel Arteta believes the Mexican would fit his tactics at the Emirates.

Arthur Melo could arrive at Arsenal next summer

Arthur Melo could ply his trade at Arsenal next season. According to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes, the Brazilian has switched agents, and desires a move away from Juventus. Arthur has cut a sorry figure at Turin since joining the Bianconeri, with injuries playing spoilsport throughout his stint.

The Brazilian has no intentions of hanging around with the Bianconeri, and has switched agents in an attempt to end his nightmare in Turin. The Gunners are among many clubs offered his services, with the likes of Leeds United and Newcastle United also in the fray.

