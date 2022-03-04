Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich enter race for Atletico Madrid star; Gunners interested in Uruguayan ace, and more - 4 March 2022

Arsenal will travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday to face Watford in the Premier League. The north London side remain in the race for the top four, and will look for all three points against the Hornets. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United by two points, but have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal in the race to sign an Atletico Madrid star. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in Darwin Nunez. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 4th March 2022:

Bayern Munich enter race for Joao Felix

Joao Felix is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich have entered the race for Joao Felix, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Portuguese star could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid this summer. Arsenal are among the clubs vying for his services.

Felix was touted as the next big thing in world football when he joined Los Rojiblancos in 2019. Unfortunately, his stint at the Wanda Metropolitano has not panned out as expected.

The 22-year-old has managed just 24 goals from 102 appearances for Atletico so far. However, the Gunners are convinced Felix could be rejuvenated by a move to the Premier League.

The north London side believe Diego Simeone's ultra-defensive tactics have inhibited Felix. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is putting together a young and flexible attacking lineup at the Emirates. The Spaniard could use a player like Felix, and the Gunners are expected to make a bid for him this summer.

Stellar showing. Joao Felix’s game by numbers vs Man Utd:100% long balls completed86% pass accuracy40 touches5 shots4/6 ground duels won4 fouls drawn2 clearances2 ball recoveries1 chance created1 goalStellar showing. Joao Felix’s game by numbers vs Man Utd:100% long balls completed86% pass accuracy40 touches5 shots4/6 ground duels won4 fouls drawn2 clearances2 ball recoveries1 chance created1 goalStellar showing. 👏 https://t.co/qu6kGkjgTC

Bayern Munich are also monitoring the 22-year-old, though. The Bavarians have one of the best attacks in the world at the moment.

However, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski are all in the final 18 months of their contracts. With their futures uncertain, the Bundesliga giants believe Felix's arrival could add more stability to their frontline.

The Portuguese is also wanted by Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola reportedly a fan of the player. Atletico Madrid are expected to demand a colossal transfer fee for the 22-year-old, though, having paid a fortune for his services three years ago.

Arsenal interested in Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has scored goals for fun this season.

Arsenal are interested in Darwin Nunez, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Uruguayan has been on fire for Benfica this season, scoring 25 goals already. Arteta is looking for a new striker at the Emirates, and has his eyes on the 22-year-old.

Great numbers. Darwin Núñez during 2021/22 for Benfica:- 30 appearances- 1989 minutes played- 25 goals- a goal every 79.6 minutesGreat numbers. Darwin Núñez during 2021/22 for Benfica:- 30 appearances - 1989 minutes played - 25 goals- a goal every 79.6 minutes Great numbers.🔝 https://t.co/ZRlfuWePBO

The Gunners have already let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave, while Alexandre Lacazette is also expected to depart this summer. Arteta wants Nunez to lead their line next season. Benfica could let him leave for €60-65 million despite his release clause being €150 million.

Kevin Campbell says Alexandre Lacazette could demand a long-term contract

Alexandre Lacazette has performed admirably since the turn of the year.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell believes Alexandre Lacazette could demand a long-term contract to remain at the Emirates. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract, but has not yet been offered a new deal by the Gunners.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Gunners would refurbish their frontline this summer.

“Lacazette is going to want a long-term contract. He is getting to that age. I have been there, and it is about security. Nobody could question his commitment and love for the club. His contract is up at the end of the season, and he is putting in 100 per cent every game, which is brilliant to see," said Campbell.

The former player continued:

“At the end of the day, if Arsenal are going to keep him, they would have to give him a long-term contract. 12 months would not be enough. Two years is probably not enough. He likely wants three years. If that is the case, Arsenal know what to do. I think the club will refurbish the frontline. They need to get younger players in as far as I’m concerned."

Lacazette has bagged 70 goals and 32 assists in nearly 200 games across competitions for the Gunners. However, the Gunners captain has scored just five times in 25 outings this season.

