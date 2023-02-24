Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Bukayo Saka close to renewal; Gunners lauded for Jorginho deal, and more - February 24, 2023

Arsenal are atop the Premier League after 23 games, two points ahead of Manchester City in second, and have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta will have the chance to bolster his chances of securing the league when his team face Leicester City on Saturday (February 25).

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new deal at the Emirates. Elsewhere, journalist Paul Brown reckons the Gunners should have no regrets over signing Jorginho over Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 24, 2023:

Bukayo Saka close to renewal

Bukayo Saka is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new deal with Arsenal, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The English forward has been in red-hot form for the Gunners this season, prompting interest from the likes of Manchester City. With his contract expiring next summer, speculation is ripe regarding his future.

Fabrizio Romano



It’s not signed yet but it will get done — understand new deal will be until June 2028.



Saka only, always wanted to stay.



Arsenal have reached verbal agreement to extend Bukayo Saka contract — new long term deal always been a priority. It's not signed yet but it will get done — understand new deal will be until June 2028. Saka only, always wanted to stay.

The Gunners have been working behind the scenes to keep the 21-year-old at the Emirates. Talks are now close to reaching a fruitful end, with Saka set to agree to a new deal worth £10 million per year.

The Englishman remains crucial to Arteta's plans and has helped Arsenal reach the top of the league this season. Saka has amassed ten goals and eight assists in 31 games across competitions for the Gunners.

Arsenal lauded for Jorginho deal

Jorginho has hit the ground running since his arrival at the Emirates.

Paul Brown reckons Arsenal were lucky to miss out on Mykhaylo Mudryk in January and sign Jorginho.

Arteta was eager to bring the Ukrainian to the Emirates, but the player opted to join Chelsea instead. The Gunners went on to sign Jorginho on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal News Channel



Ian Wright on Arsenal's Jorginho: "Very impressed with him. What I loved about his game and performance was the experience in it. He was intercepting every pass and cause problems. Some of his passing in that game and since he's been here has been fantastic."

Speaking to Give Me Sports, Brown said that Jorginho is proving to be a better signing.

"I think it's fair to say that, at the moment, Arsenal probably think they've had a bit of a lucky escape there not bringing him to the club. I'm sure Mudryk will get better with time," said Brown.

He added:

"He needs a bit of time to settle and adapt to life here in a different country and a new league, but when you look at who Arsenal did sign, they signed Jorginho, and I can remember a lot of fans being mystified and upset with that. But if you look at how the two players have performed, I think it's clear that Arsenal got the better of the deal there when it comes to those two signings."

The Italian midfielder is in contention to start the weekend's game against Leicester City.

Charles Watts backs Emile Smith Rowe to replace Granit Xhaka in team

Emile Smith Rowe is raring to go.

Journalist Charles Watts reckons Emile Smith Rowe could take Granit Xhaka's place in the Arsenal starting XI.

The English midfielder is back to full fitness after recovering from a groin issue that required surgery. With Granit Xhaka struggling for form recently, the 22-year-old Smith Rowe could be an option for Arteta to consider.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by TBR Football, Watts backed Smith Rowe to flourish in central midfield.

"Smith Rowe’s back. So, he was on the bench at the weekend. We’re certainly going to start seeing him get more minutes as we go on through the weeks now, with the midweek games coming back. Gonna be intriguing when he does get minutes (and) exactly where Mikel Arteta plays him," said Watts.

He continued:

"Does he just come in as a sort of left winger? Doubtful, because Trossard and Martinelli have now got that position nailed down. I think you’re probably looking at the sort of Xhaka position when it comes to Smith Rowe between now and the end of the season, which I think fits Smith Rowe perfectly."

He added:

“If he can get fit, I think he might even start putting a little bit of pressure on Xhaka for that starting spot, because of the qualities he has and how effective I think he could be in that position."

Smith Rowe has appeared just six times for the Gunners this season across competitions.

