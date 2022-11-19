Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo backs Gunners to win Premier League; club confident of Bukayo Saka contract renewal, and more - November 19, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to use the January transfer window to bolster their squad. Manager Mikel Arteta brought in quite a few new faces this summer but is eyeing a few reinforcements in the winter to boost their Premier League title charge.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of tying Bukayo Saka down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 19, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Arsenal to win Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has given a controversial interview to Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he will be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League if Manchester United fail to do so.

The Gunners are leading the race for the Premier League after 14 games, enjoying a five-point lead over holders Manchester City in second. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are a distant fifth, 11 points behind the Gunners.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Cristiano Ronaldo would be happy if Arsenal win the Premier League Cristiano Ronaldo would be happy if Arsenal win the Premier League 😯 https://t.co/GkuwaTkTZX

Speaking to Piers Morgan, as cited by Caught Offside, the Portuguese spoke highly of Arteta's team.

“I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do,” said Ronaldo.

The north London side have won 12 and lost just once in the league this season, with that loss coming against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Gunners confident of Bukayo Saka renewal

Bukayo Saka (left) has lit up the Emirates this season.

Arsenal are confident of tying Bukayo Saka down to a new contract, according to Football Insider. The English forward is one of the superstars at the Emirates and has been crucial to the club's rise under Arteta. Saka has registered five goals and six assists in 20 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

His current contract runs out in 2024, although the north London side have the option of two more years. However, the 21-year-old has been generating attention from clubs around Europe, thanks to his meteoric rise. Arsenal are eager to end speculation about his future by tying him down to a new deal with a meaty pay hike.

The Gunners have been locked in negotiations for a while, but talks have progressed well behind the scenes. The north London side reckon it's only a matter of time before Saka puts pen to paper on a new deal. The new contract would see him pocket a cool £200,000 per week and would keep Saka at the club for five years.

Kevin Campbell backs Newcastle United to win race for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at St. James' Park.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell reckons Newcastle United could win the race for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian winger is a target for the Gunners after his impressive form with Shakhtar Donetsk. Arteta wants to add more firepower to his attack and has had his eyes on the 21-year-old.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Magpies could be interested in Mudryk due to Allan Saint-Maximin's injury woes.

"Saint-Maximin has had his injury issues. He is usually a guaranteed starter in that position, but there could be a spot in that attack where Mudryk could slot in. He’s a fantastic young player, and Newcastle will be in the mix ahead of their rivals," said Campbell.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



"They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them"."They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them". ⚪️🇺🇦 #AFC"They always tell me: come to us!". https://t.co/deyswR28FC

The Englishman added that Newcastle could be an exciting proposition for a lot of players to consider.

“A lot of players will now be looking at Newcastle, including Mudryk – and thinking that they’re an exciting side they want to play for. They don’t sit back; they go for it. Newcastle will be dangerous if they can attract the likes of Mudryk, that’s for sure," said Campbell.

Mudryk has scored eight goals and set up eight more from 16 games across competitions.

