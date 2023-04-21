Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice eager to join; Gunners eyeing Yunus Musah, and more - April 21, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with Southampton at the Emirates on Friday (April 21) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side are leading the title race and will be determined to pick up three points against the Saints.

Meanwhile, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is eager to join the Gunners. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their sights on Yunus Musah. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 21, 2023:

Declan Rice eager to join Arsenal

Declan Rice is eager to move to the Emirates.

Journalist Dean Jones has said that Declan Rice is eager to join Arsenal. The English midfielder remains heavily linked with an exit from West Ham United this summer.

The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season but hasn't signed a new deal yet. Arteta is looking to upgrade his options in midfield this summer and has made Rice a priority.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Englishman is already working to build a relationship at the Emirates before his move.

"He's very interested in joining Arsenal. Chats with the manager and the captain are good PR for him, and it's good for him to start relationship building ahead of the talks that will happen in the summer," said Jones.

Rice is among the finest midfielders in the league and is likely to cost a small fortune.

Gunner eyeing Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Yunus Musah, according to 90 Min. The former Gunners academy player left the Gunners in 2019 and joined Valencia.

He has gone from strength to strength at the La Liga club, prompting the Premier League leaders to contemplate bringing him back to the Emirates. The 20-year-old also caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the United States.

Valencia are embroiled in a relegation battle, and there's a real danger that they could drop out of La Liga. The club are also pegged by various issues, forcing Musah to consider his future. Arsenal are eager to secure his services, with Arteta looking to strengthen his midfield this summer.

However, the Gunners face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool for his signature. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are among the other clubs in Europe monitoring the player with interest.

Jonathan Johnson urges Folarin Balogun to leave on loan

Folarin Balogun has been on fire this season.

Transfer insider Jonathan Johnson reckons Folarin Balogun must leave on loan this summer to realise his full potential.

The Arsenal striker joined Reims on loan last summer and has been a revelation. The 21-year-old has 19 goals and three assists in 32 games across competitions for the French side.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson pointed out that Balogun could struggle for regular game time at the Emirates once he returns from loan.

"Balogun will feel that, given his performances this season, he deserves to have a go as a starting striker somewhere, but it’s also difficult to justify starting him ahead of the other quality players they have in that position at Arsenal," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"So another loan move and European experience could be good for him, with that not an option for him if he stays at Reims, which now seems to be being ruled out anyway. Arteta might want to take a look at Balogun in pre-season to see what kind of level he’s at, but it then gives them the opportunity to loan him to another club later in the summer."

Johnson also said that a move to Marseille could work wonders for the English striker.

“It’s also worth noting that Balogun has spoken positively about Marseille as a club, the atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome, so it looks like it’s a place he can imagine himself playing, and it looks like he’s open to staying in France after doing so well there this season," wrote Johnson.

He added:

"But with respect to Reims and what they’ve achieved under Will Still, I think it’s time for Balogun to try stepping up a level and challenging himself in European football, which he could do at Marseille.”

Balogun could be a fine understudy to Gabriel Jesus if he's willing to settle for a squad role with the Gunners.

