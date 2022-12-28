Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Dusan Vlahovic open to Emirates move; Gunners held talks for Joao Felix, and more - December 28, 2022

Arsenal secured a 3-1 win over West Ham United at the Emirates on Monday (December 26). Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah helped Mikel Arteta's team go seven points clear atop the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic is open to a move to the Emirates, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners have held talks with Joao Felix' agent.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 28, 2022:

Dusan Vlahovic open to Emirates move, according to Ben Jacobs

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Emirates.

Dusan Vlahovic is willing to join Arsenal, according to Ben Jacobs. The Serbian striker joined Juventus earlier this year but is unsettled in Turin right now.

Arteta remains in the hunt for a new No. 9 following the recent injury to Gabriel Jesus. Vlahovic is a long-term target for the Spanish manager, who could finally get his man in January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Bianconeri's off-field woes could pave the path for the 22-year-old's exit.

"We know that Vlahovic has been on Arsenal’s radar because they quite bullishly, in January, tried to sign him, and all it really did was catalyse Juventus’ push to sign Vlahovic earlier," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“And now there’s a feeling from sources that because of Juventus’ uncertain situation, they’re under investigation for alleged financial malpractice, who knows, sporting sanctions are not out of the question, but more importantly because the Italian system allows for all kinds of different appeals."

Yirgu Edilu🇪🇹🇺🇸🇪🇹 @YirguEdilu #Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic wants to move away from Juventus. Juventus want a fee of around £70m to sell Dusan Vlahovic. Will The Gunners spend £70m get the deal? We will see it next week! #Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic wants to move away from Juventus. Juventus want a fee of around £70m to sell Dusan Vlahovic. Will The Gunners spend £70m get the deal? We will see it next week! https://t.co/LzMCkTPcwk

Jacobs added that Vlahovic is unhappy under Massimiliano Allegri, and Juventus are willing to let him go.

"So, more important than the actual sporting sanctions is actually just the fact that it’s not thought that Vlahovich is particularly happy under Max Allegri. And because of that, I think that he is open to a move, and Juventus are, at the same time, quite prepared to entertain offers and see what happens," said Jacobs.

Vlahovic has appeared 15 times for the Old Lady across competitions this season, bagging seven goals and two assists.

Arsenal held talks for Joao Felix, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Felix could leave the Wanda Metropolitano in 2023.

Arsenal have held talks with Joao Felix's representatives over a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward's time at the Wanda Metropolitano is likely to be drawing to an unceremonious end. The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under manager Diego Simeone and is no longer a first-team regular.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Jorge Mendes has been in talks with Arsenal and Manchester United for João Felix. There will be talks THIS week in order to find a solution for the Portuguese international. Reports, Jorge Mendes has been in talks with Arsenal and Manchester United for João Felix. There will be talks THIS week in order to find a solution for the Portuguese international. Reports, @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Jorge Mendes has been in talks with Arsenal and Manchester United for João Felix. There will be talks THIS week in order to find a solution for the Portuguese international. Reports, @FabrizioRomano. https://t.co/N0iFjQ07Cm

The Gunners have been chasing him for a while and finally have an opportunity to get their man in 2023.

Felix has appeared 18 times for Atletico Madrid across competitions this season, registering four goals and three assists. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the Portuguese.

"Both Arsenal and Manchester United have had discussions with Jorge Mendes about Joao Felix, also Chelsea and Aston Villa have been approached," wrote Romano.

He added:

"They are informed on conditions of the deal but still waiting to understand final decision by Atletico Madrid on potential loan as they always asked for €100m fee. I’m told this week there will be new talks to find a way for Joao Felix."

The 23-year-old gave a fair account of his prowess at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gunners' offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk unlikely to be enough, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal's offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk might not be enough to secure the player's signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ukrainian winger has earned admirers at the Emirates after exploding into the scene with Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old has recorded ten goals and eight assists from 18 games across competitions for the Ukrainian giants this season.

The Gunners want to secure Mudryk's signature in January to help them in their fight for the Premier League. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side will have to increase their offer for the 21-year-old.

"So, could Mykhaylo Mudryk be the one for Arsenal? They’ve made a bid for the talented Ukraine international, but it won’t be enough. Shakhtar Donetsk always asked for €100m in public. The feeling is that they can accept less than this, but the €40m plus €20m add-ons currently being offered by Arsenal is not enough," wrote Romano

Mudryk could be a replacement for Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates.

