Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Emile Smith Rowe backed to Newcastle; Aaron Ramsdale fighting for his place at Emirates, and more - October 22, 2023

Arsenal managed a 2-2 comeback draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard found the back of the net to keep Mikel Arteta's unbeaten start to the league campaign intact.

Meanwhile, Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been backed to join Newcastle United. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is fighting for his place at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 22, 2023:

Emile Smith Rowe backed to join Newcastle

Emile Smith Rowe has admirers at Newcastle United.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton reckons Emile Smith Rowe would be a fine fit at Newcastle United.

The English midfielder remains linked with a move away from Arsenal after dropping down the pecking order under Arteta. The 23-year-old has started just one game for the Gunners this season, in the EFL Cup, and is expected to leave in search of regular football.

The Magpies have their eyes on Smith Rowe, with Eddie Howe a fan of the player. Hutton told Football Insider that a move to St. James' Park could work for the English midfielder.

"I think he is a top talent, there is no getting away from that. He has showed it at Arsenal so it has really been a shame the injuries. He has had to fight to get back in and Arsenal have done really well without him. I think Newcastle, and if you look at the likes of players they have signed, they give young talented players an opportunity. Could he fit into that? Of course he could, I can see it happening," said Hutton.

He continued:

“It is going to be down to him. Does he see his future at Arsenal? Does he want to force his way back in? Or does he want to look for a fresh challenge? Newcastle is a good prospect moving forward, they are going in the right direction and he might want to be part of that.“

The north London side are likely to let Smith Rowe leave for a proper fee.

Aaron Ramsdale fighting for his place at Emirates

Aaron Ramsdale is struggling for game time at the Emirates.

Aaron Ramsdale is fighting for his place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order since David Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford this summer. The Spanish custodian is now the No. 1 at the Emirates, with Ramsdale his deputy.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that Arteta desires competition for every position in his squad.

“I think this is purely because Arteta sees Raya as a better fit for what he wants to do with Arsenal. It isn't great news for Ramsdale, but what Arteta does have now are two ‘number one goalkeepers’ who will be fighting it out for the rest of the season. That is what Arteta wants in every single position," said Sheth.

He added:

"I think it’s highlighted more when it's a goalkeeping situation because you rarely see that position change as much as a right winger, left winger, or central midfielder. That's the problem that Ramsdale is going to face just now.”

Ramsdale remains linked with a move away from Arsenal at the turn of the year.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's fighting spirit

Mikel Arteta has hailed his team's fighting spirit after securing a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Arsenal were two goals down till 77 minutes but rallied to steal a point, thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

Speaking to the club's website after the game, Arteta added that his team never gave up and were subsequently rewarded.

"Even though we conceded in a situation like the goal of Mudryk, we kept going and they did exactly what we asked of them, that you never give up and we continued to go and go. We should have scored a goal earlier, we didn't, but the team was always there to fight until the end. In the end, we got a point after a really difficult result and the way it started," said Arteta.

Arteta's team next face Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 24).