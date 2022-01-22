Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: European trio interested in Gunners striker; club in negotiations for MLS star, and more - 22 January 2022

Arsenal are preparing to host Burnley in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners have dropped to sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, PSG, AC Milan and Juventus are interested in an Arsenal striker. Elsewhere, the Gunners are negotiating with an MLS star for a move this month. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22nd January 2022.

PSG, AC Milan and Juventus interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is generating interest from PSG, AC Milan and Juventus.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is generating interest from PSG, AC Milan and Juventus, according to Sky Sports. The Gabon international has endured a difficult last 18 months at Arsenal. Things went from bad to worse after he was indefinitely frozen from the first team due to disciplinary issues.

The 32-year-old has scored four times in 15 appearances this season. However, he has not featured for the Gunners since a 1-2 defeat against Everton at the start of December. However, that has not deterred potential suitors, who have submitted an inquiry for the player. The north London side are eager to offload Aubameyang this month.

With the player's current contract expiring next summer, the Gunners would save £25 million in wages by cutting ties with Aubameyang now. Sevilla, Marseille and Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are also interested in the player, who looks set to leave the Emirates this year.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical checks, as PSG, Juventus and AC Milan all enquire over the Arsenal striker's availability! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical checks, as PSG, Juventus and AC Milan all enquire over the Arsenal striker's availability! 👇 https://t.co/oCwVddW68B

Meanwhile, the Gabon international recently returned to London from international duty ahead of schedule. The 32-year-old was diagnosed with heart lesions after a bout with COVID-19.

Aubameyang has since updated his health status on social media:

"I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine ,and I'm completely healthy!! Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days, and I'm already back at it," wrote Aubameyang.

It remains to be the seen if the Gunners striker heads back to Cameroon for Gabon's Round of 16 clash with Burkina Faso on Sunday. Aubameyang is yet to play a game in the tournament.

Arsenal in negotiations for Matt Turner

Arsenal are locked in negotiations regarding a move for Matt Turner in January.

Arsenal are locked in negotiations with MLS side New England Revolution regarding a move for Matt Turner in January, The Guardian has reported.

The Gunners are desperate to offload Bernd Leno, and have identified the American as his replacement. Turner was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 27-year-old kept five clean sheets in six games to help the USA win the tournament.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



More: personal terms already discussed & not an issue. It’s clubs negotiation now. Leno could leave soon. Arsenal and New England Revolution are in direct contact for Matt Turner deal, as per @TaylorTwellman . Negotiations on - talks will continue in the coming hours.More: personal terms already discussed & not an issue. It’s clubs negotiation now. Leno could leave soon. Arsenal and New England Revolution are in direct contact for Matt Turner deal, as per @TaylorTwellman. Negotiations on - talks will continue in the coming hours. 🇺🇸 #AFCMore: personal terms already discussed & not an issue. It’s clubs negotiation now. Leno could leave soon. https://t.co/YivJgQybB4

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is looking for an able backup for Aaron Ramsdale, and has his eyes on Turner. Personal terms are unlikely to be a problem, with the player ready to play in the Premier League. The two clubs are currently working to negotiate a fee.

Burnley enter race for Gunners-target Mislav Orsic

Burnley have joined the race to sign Mislav Orsic.

Burnley have joined the race to sign Mislav Orsic, according to The Sun. The Dinamo Zagreb midfielder, who has scored nine times across competitions this season, has caught the eye with his recent performances for the Croatian club. The 29-year-old is also wanted by Arsenal, who are looking for midfield reinforcements this year.

The Clarets are planning to add a goalscoring midfielder to their roster. They have money to spend after selling Chris Wood to Newcastle United. Dinamo are under no pressure to offload Orsic, though, and could demand £10 million for his services.

