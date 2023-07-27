Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano confirms Bitello interest; Rob Holding looking to leave, and more - July 27, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season, five points behind champions Manchester City. Mikel Arteta is overseeing a busy summer as he looks to fight for the league once again.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Gunners are interested in Gremio midfielder Bitello. Elsewhere, defender Rob Holding is planning to leave the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 27, 2023:

Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal’s Bitello interest

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are following Gremio midfielder Bitello with interest.

Arteta is working round the clock to improve his squad ahead of a return to the UEFA Champions League. He has invested heavily in his midfield by roping in Declan Rice from West Ham United this month.

However, the Spanish manager wants further reinforcements and is eyeing a move for Bitello. Recent reports have claimed that the Gunners are close to securing the Brazilian's signature.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano squashed those reports, adding that the north London side are yet to open talks for the 23-year-old.

“I’m aware that there have been reports claiming a deal is close for Arsenal to sign Bitello from Gremio this week, but I’m not sure things are as advanced as others have suggested,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My understanding is that Bitello is one of many talents followed and monitored by Arsenal’s South American scouting team, as he’s doing very well at Gremio.

"Let’s see if they will open talks in the next days; rumours have been there since one month, but we’re still waiting for an official move or bid at the moment.”

Arteta will have to decide whether Bitello is worth gambling on, given that the player isn’t proven at the highest level.

Rob Holding looking to leave Emirates

Rob Holding’s time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Rob Holding is ready to leave the Emirates this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The English defender is a long way down the pecking order at Arsenal, and his situation has shown no signs of improvements in recent times. Jurrien Timber’s arrival from Ajax this month has further complicated matters for the 27-year-old.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the Gunners are willing to let Holding leave this summer.

“I think it's clear that Arsenal wouldn't stand in Rob Holding's way now if he was to leave. In previous windows, there was a move to Newcastle on the table until Arteta vetoed it and said, 'no, I need you'.

"Holding did end up getting some minutes, but now that they've made signings, I think it's going to be harder for him to get much playing time at Arsenal, and he is looking for a way out,” said Brown.

Holding’s contract at the Emirates expires at the end of next season, but there’s an option of an additional year.

Declan Rice speaks highly of Mikel Arteta

Declan Rice made the short trip across London this summer.

Declan Rice has lavished praise on Arteta. The English midfielder arrived at the Emirates this month following a lengthy pursuit.

There was considerable interest in the 24-year-old, but the Gunners beat Manchester City in the race for the player’s signature. Arteta reportedly played a key role in convincing Rice to choose the Gunners.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Englishman spoke highly of the atmosphere at the Emirates.

“The energy is so good. From the first moment I opened the training ground doors, not only the manager, (but) all of the staff there. Their mindsets and mentalities are all about winning.

"From the physios to the chefs, the analysts, just everybody behind the scenes – that focus is on being the best you can be, pushing yourself every day to become a better person, a better player,” said Rice.

He continued:

“I think (with) Mikel, that’s exactly how he is. As well as a football coach, psychologically he’s amazing, and he really makes you want to play for him, which is a massive reason why I came to Arsenal.”

Rice could become a mainstay in midfield alongside Thomas Partey next season.