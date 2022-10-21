Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners to sign Aston Villa midfielder for £60 million; Juventus interested in Brazilian defender, and more - October 21, 2022

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game to help his team stay atop Group A.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the Gunners to sign Douglas Luiz for £60 million next summer. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in Gabriel Magalhaes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 21, 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Arsenal to sign Douglas Luiz for £60 million

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Arsenal could still sign Douglas Luiz if they're willing to pay a premium price.

The north London side failed with a move for the Brazilian midfielder this summer. They were expected to return for him next year, but Luiz recently signed a new contract with Aston Villa.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that despite extending his stay at Villa Park, the Brazilian has not closed the door on an exit.

“Douglas Luiz would have been paid very, very good wages to commit to sign it. He’s done OK but I don’t think, to be honest, he signed the contract because he’s totally committed to Aston Villa. I think he signed the contract because he got the wages he wanted and he worked it well for himself," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“If Villa had accepted the bid from Arsenal, he would have left without looking back. It suits him and it suits Villa. They’ve got him tied down so they can’t lose him on the cheap."

Fabrizio Romano



Deal completed after negotiations on Deadline Day with Arsenal collapsed on clubs side; Villa considered DL untouchable. Official. Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa.Deal completed after negotiations on Deadline Day with Arsenal collapsed on clubs side; Villa considered DL untouchable. Official. Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa. 🚨🟣🔵🇧🇷 #AVFCDeal completed after negotiations on Deadline Day with Arsenal collapsed on clubs side; Villa considered DL untouchable. https://t.co/wsv1Bt2Q6Y

Agbonlahor added that Arsenal could sign the player next summer for £50-60 million.

“It might come to the summer when they decide to sell him and Arsenal have to pay more. Sometimes contracts can hide what is really going on. In the summer, Luiz might go but instead of £20million it might be £50million or £60million," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

"The position he’s in, he’s laughing because he’s got his wages up high. I think it suits both the club and the player, to be honest."

Douglas Luiz has scored twice in ten games across competitions this season.

Juventus interested in Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes has admirers in Turin.

Juventus remain interested in Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness. The Brazilian has been rock-solid for Arsenal this season, forging a stellar partnership with William Saliba at the back. His efforts have helped the club stay atop the Premier League.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their defence next season and are monitoring quite a few players at the moment. Gabriel is on the list and is a long-term target for the Serie A giants. However, with the Gunners under no pressure to sell, prising the Brazilian away from the Emirates could be a tough task.

Rafael Benitez sheds light on Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fall-off

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates on a sour note.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez reckons Mikel Arteta tried his best to support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his time at Arsenal. The two of them had a public fallout that eventually led to the Gabon international's departure to Barcelona.

Speaking recently, Benitez said that Arteta pulled the plug on Aubameyang's time at the Emirates after failing to find a solution.

“I will tell you something, because I know something a little bit from inside. I think he was trying to support the player, as much as he could. Then after he couldn’t, so he had to make a decision and that’s it," said Benitez.

Aubameyang moved to Chelsea this summer from Barcelona.

