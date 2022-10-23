Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs January plans to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender; Cedric Soares disappointed with lack of game time, and more - October 23, 2022

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at St. Mary's on Sunday (October 23) in the Premier League.

Granit Xhaka gave the visitors an lead early, but the Saints forced a share of the spoils through a Stuart Armstrong strike after the break. The Gunners remain two points clear of champions Manchester City at the top after 11 games.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed the Gunners' plans to sign a Eintracht Frankfurt defender in January. Elsewhere, Cedric Soares is disappointed at the lack of game time at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 23, 2022:

Noel Whelan backs Arsenal's January plans to sign Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka is wanted at the Emirates.

Noel Whelan reckons Evan Ndicka's proposed arrival at the Emirates could motivate Gabriel to maintain his high level. Arsenal are reportedly hot on the heels of the Eintracht Frankfurt man and want to add him to their roster in January.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ndicka's arrival could add a healthy competition to the squad.

“I think sometimes bringing in another player can add strength and quality, first and foremost. But it can also give some players, like Gabriel in this case, that kick up the backside they need," said Whelan.

He added:

"I’m not saying Gabriel is complacent, but we’ve seen a couple of mistakes creeping into his game now. Someone else like Ndicka coming in to share that load and spur him on could cut those out.”

Ndicka has appeared 16 times for Frankfurt this season across competitions.

Cedric Soares disappointed with lack of game time at Emirates

Cedric Soares has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Cedric Soares is least pleased with his lack of game time at the Emirates this season. The Portuguese was injured at the start of the season and has since struggled to break into manager Mikel Arteta's team.

However, speaking to PA News Agency, Soares said that he's ready to give his all for the team whenever called upon.

"Of course, I am disappointed that I have not played yet this season. I believe since I arrived at Arsenal I have been giving positive answers on the pitch every time I had the chance to play. I have been working hard every day, as this is the only way I know to get where you want to be," said Soares.

He added:

“Of course, I want to play, and I want to help the team to win and achieve its goals, and I will grab the opportunity when I get it. I feel I am in great shape, and I am always 100 per cent ready to help the team."

Soares is yet to play a game this season.

Gunners have good chance to win Premier League, says Tam McManus

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus reckons Arsenal have a good chance of winning the Premier League this season. The Gunners are atop the standings, winning nine of their 11 games.

Speaking to Football Insider, McManus said that the club are reaping the benefits of backing Arteta.

"They are looking good, and they got a really good result in their last game against Leeds. Those are the results that can win you the Premier League. I have been really impressed with Arsenal this season," said McManus.

He continued:

"Like a lot of people, I watched the behind-the-scenes Amazon documentary with Arteta, and I thought he came across really, really well. He handled the Aubameyang incident brilliantly. I think you can see glimpses of what he is trying to do there, and the Arsenal board should be praised for sticking with him."

McManus also added that Arteta has helped develop a spine at the Emirates.

“It could have been easy to sack him last season when Arsenal got off to a shocker, that would have been a huge mistake. He has managed to get the people out who he wanted to get out, and they have a great spirit about them. For the last five or six seasons, you could not have said that about any Arsenal team," said McManus.

He added:

"They looked fractured, but Arteta has changed that. They have had some huge results, and I genuinely think they could win the league; they can challenge City. They have a spine; I’ve not seen that in an Arsenal team since Vieira.”

The north London side have won all but two of their games this season.

