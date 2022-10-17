Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player urges Gunners to extend Gabriel Martinelli stay; Chelsea willing to offer Bukayo Saka massive pay hike to lure him to Stamford Bridge, and more - October 17, 2022

Arsenal beat Leeds United on Sunday (October 16) for their ninth Premier League win of the season to stay atop the standings. Bukayo Saka's goal helped Mikel Arteta's wards register a 1-0 victory at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Gunners to do everything possible to tie Gabriel Martinelli to a new contract. Elsewhere, Chelsea are willing to offer Saka a massive pay hike to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 17, 2022:

Noel Whelan urges Arsenal to extend Gabriel Martinelli stay

Gabriel Martinelli had been on fire this season.

Noel Whelan reckons Arsenal should give Gabriel Martinelli a deal of his liking, as they attempt to tie him down to a new deal. The Brazilian is under contract with the north London side till 2024, and the club are locked in negotiations to extend his stay.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan heaped praise on Martinelli.

"What an excellent player he is turning out to be. He has been at the club for a number of years, and we are now seeing the talent that we have seen in bursts over the years. Those key moments he is actually putting in for 90 minutes," said Whelan.

He added:

"Defensively, he is making the right runs, he looks confident; he looks a dangerous player. He is terrorising all kinds of full-backs at the minute. He is playing with so much confidence and belief. That front three have got a real kinetic energy about them. Their link up play is excellent and easy on the eye."

Whelan pointed out that Martinelli has been delivering this season, so the Gunners must agree to his requirements and keep him at the club.

"The most important thing is he is coming up with assists and goals, and that is what you want for a forward player. That contract needs to be put on the table, and give the young man what he wants because he really is one of the star players at the minute for Arsenal.“

Martinelli has four goals from 13 games this season.

Chelsea willing to offer Bukayo Saka massive pay hike to lure him to Stamford Bridge

Bukayo Saka is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to offer Bukayo Saka a massive pay hike to move to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via Caught Offside.

The Englishman has consistently been one of the stars at Arsenal but is among the lowest paid players at the club. His contract runs out in 2024, and the north London side are already in talks to extend his stay.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers 🗣 - Chelsea are monitoring the contract situation of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka via @siphillipssport 🗣 - Chelsea are monitoring the contract situation of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka via @siphillipssport https://t.co/kLNFDIkcxz

Saka is willing to out pen on paper to a £200,000 per week deal and extend his association with the club. However, the Blues are willing to offer him a heftier contract if he agrees to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are unlikely to let the 21-year-old join their local rivals. Saka has scored five times in 13 games this season across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano outlines Pep Guardiola influence on Mikel Arteta

Fabrizio Romano has opened up on Pep Guardiola's influence on Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal manager worked closely with Guardiola during their time together at Manchester City before taking the job at the Emirates in 2019.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Arteta was highly rated during his time as part of Guardiola's coaching staff.

“I’m a big fan of Mikel Arteta’s project at Arsenal and look forward to seeing if they can continue their superb start to the season today. The Spaniard was highly rated when he was part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, and now he’s emerging as the main challenger to his old boss in this season’s title race" wrote Romano.

Romano added that Arteta's excellent relationship with his players is key to the club's rise this season.

"For sure, Guardiola has had a big influence on Arteta’s ideas and methods, and they have some similarities. I think Arteta is doing an excellent job on tactics; he’s improving a lot as manager; but I’m also told that his relationship with the players is now great, and this is a key factor for Arsenal."

He added:

“The atmosphere at the club is really positive right now, and Arteta deserves huge credit but also Edu for his work as technical director.”

With champions Manchester City losing at Liverpool, Arteta's men are four points clear atop the Premier League standings.

