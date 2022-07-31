Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Jesus compared with Ian Wright; Mikel Arteta wants more incomings this summer, and more - July 31, 2022

Arsenal are putting together their final preparations before the start of the new season. The north London side secured a 6-0 win over Sevilla in a friendly at the Emirates on Saturday and next face Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 6.

Meanwhile, former Gunners full-back Nigel Winterburn has compared Gabriel Jesus with Ian Wright. Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta wants more additions to his squad before the end of the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 31, 2022:

Nigel Winterburn compares Gabriel Jesus with Ian Wright

Gabriel Jesus has been on fire since arriving at the Emirates.

Nigel Winterburn has compared Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal legend Ian Wright. The Brazilian striker joined the Gunners this summer from Manchester City on a £45 million deal. He has hit the ground running, scoring seven times in five pre-season games.

Speaking after the friendly win over Sevilla, where the 25-year-old grabbed a hat-trick, Winterburn said that Jesus loves to score:

"He reminds me of Ian Wright. He loves to score goals!" said Winterburn.

Arteta also lavished praise on his new Brazilian attacker after the game.

"What (we) are seeing is that everybody, not just Gabby, plays at that intensity and that willingness to win the ball, to promote mistakes and to play in the opponent's half as much as possible," said Arteta.

He continued:

"You cannot do that if players at the front are walking; they are not tracking; they don't have that instinct and that intention to provoke things that we want, and Gabby is phenomenal at that."

Arteta commended Jesus for adapting quickly to his new surroundings:

"You are hoping that that is going to happen (Jesus settling in), but obviously a player has to adapt to a new city, to a new club, new teammates, and he's done it in a really fast and natural way. You can see the way they look for him (Jesus) on the pitch, on and off the ball, and what he's able to transmit as well on that pitch, so I am really happy."

Mikel Arteta wants more incomings at Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta has said that he's looking to make a few more additions to his squad before the end of the summer. The Spaniard has been very active in the current window and has roped in quite a few new faces.

Speaking after the win over Sevilla, Arteta said that he's seeking the perfect balance in his squad.

“We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well. We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story," said Arteta.

Sevilla interested in Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe is wanted by Sevilla.

Sevilla are interested in Nicolas Pepe, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Ivorian is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and Arsenal are ready to offload him this summer. The Liga side are looking for attacking reinforcements and have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

Pepe joined the Gunners with a lot of hype in 2019, but has blown hot and cold so far, bagging only 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 games across competitions. Arteta has run out of patience and doesn't consider him part of his plans for the future. The north London side are likely to let him leave for £25-30 million, but Sevilla are expected to try and negotiate a discount.

