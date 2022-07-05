Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Jesus outlines Mikel Arteta role in move; Gunners remain in race for Ajax defender, and more - July 5, 2022

Arsenal are swiftly working to upgrade their squad this summer. The north London side are eager to secure a top-four finish next season.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has outlined Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's role in his arrival at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London side remain in the race to sign an Ajax defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 5, 2022:

Gabriel Jesus outlines Mikel Arteta role in Emirates move

Gabriel Jesus will lead the line at the Emirates next season.

Gabriel Jesus has revealed that Mikel Arteta played a big role in convincing him to join Arsenal. The Brazilian left Manchester City to arrive at the Emirates this summer, and his move was confirmed by the Gunners on Monday.

Speaking to the Gunners' website, Jesus said that he firmly believes in Arteta.

“We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before; he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well," said Jesus.

He added:

“He helped me a lot (at Manchester City). We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something, he can teach me or the young players.”

Jesus went on to say that he idolised Thierry Henry as a child and followed the north London side because of the Frenchman:

“I followed Arsenal when I was young because of (Thierry) Henry. Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams, but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like 'wow, this club is big'. When I played against Arsenal, I was looking at the Emirates, and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here," said Jesus.

He continued:

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one, when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff. I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players. They are young. and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.”

Arsenal remain in race for Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are still in the race for Lisandro Martinez, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth. The Argentinean utility man is wanted by the Gunners, but Manchester United have taken the lead in the race for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano



Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be fast on Lisandro Martinez deal. The player is pushing to leave Ajax, he's been very clear - ten Hag wants Lisandro after Malacia and Eriksen. Arsenal are still there, working on Lisandro deal - ten Hag wants him strongly.

However, Sheth says that the north London side remain interested in the player, although they are yet to meet Ajax's asking price.

“It’s not surprise Ten Hag is going for players that he knows and trusts, simply because he has a philosophy and way of playing. Arsenal, though, it should be said, are still interested in Martinez, but they haven’t met the asking price either,” said Sheth.

Deco behind Raphinha's decision to snub Gunners, says Tim Vickery

Raphinha is likely to leave Elland Road this summer.

Raphinha could have decided to snub Arsenal because of his agent Deco, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery. The Gunners reportedly had a £35 million bid turned down by Leeds United for the Brazilian, with the club holding out for £60 million.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vickery said Raphinha could be waiting for Barcelona to make a move.

“I think the one he wants is Barcelona. That’s the one he is waiting on. That’s why there is a delay here, he is waiting to see if Barcelona can get the finances to pull this one off," said Vickery.

He added:

“Remember who his agent is, Deco. Now, Deco didn’t enjoy his time in London, either the football or off the field. He told the Brazilian media at the time that he thought London was a city to visit and not a city to live in. So, Raphinha has also got Deco in his ear saying ‘Deco loved Barcelona and didn’t like London so much’.”

