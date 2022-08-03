Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Jesus tipped to become Gunners legend; Hector Bellerin willing to take pay cut to leave Emirates, and more - August 3, 2022

Arsenal remain eager to make more changes to their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on a top-four finish in the Premier League next campaign.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Gabriel Jesus to become a Gunners legend. Elsewhere, Hector Bellerin is ready to take a pay cut to facilitate a move away from the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 3, 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor tips Gabriel Jesus to become Arsenal legend

Gabriel Jesus has been backed to become a hit at the Emirates.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Gabriel Jesus could go on to become an Arsenal striking legend like Thierry Henry and Ian Wright. The Brazilian striker moved to the Emirates this summer on a £45 million move from Manchester City, signing a five-year contract.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has tipped Jesus to score at least 15 goals in the Premier League next season.

“I don’t really count pre-season because everyone is at different stages of fitness, the players you play against might not be as fit as you. But what you can tell from pre-season is that he is going to fit into the Arsenal way,” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“He’s going to get so many chances, chances that (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang, (Alexandre) Lacezette, (Eddie) Nketiah and (Folarin) Balogun were all missing; he will put away."

Agbonlahor has also tipped Jesus to be on penalties and be the Gunners' talisman:

“He will get at least 15 Premier League goals, guaranteed. That’s huge and what Arsenal have been missing. Over the years, they’ve had Ian Wright, Thierry Henry now this is the next one for Arsenal. I’m sure he’ll be on penalties; he’ll be on everything; he’ll be the talisman.”

Hector Bellerin willing to take pay cut to leave Emirates

Hector Bellerin is eager to leave the Emirates.

Hector Bellerin is willing to take a pay cut to leave Arsenal this summer, according to ABC Sevilla via Caught Offside.

The Spaniard enjoyed a decent loan spell with Real Betis last season but is unlikely to break into Arteta's plans next campaign. The 27-year-old now wants to leave the Emirates to get his career back on track.

A move back to Sevilla is on the cards, and Bellerin is eager to head back to Spain. He 'seven willing to lower his wages to help a deal see the light of day.

Gunners unlikely to challenge for Premier League this season, says Frank McAvennie

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Arsenal have no chance of competing with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League next season. The Gunners have invested wisely in the squad this summer after finishing fifth in the league last season.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the north London side will be challenging for European places, though.

"No chance (of competing with Manchester City and Liverpool). Are they a good team? Yes. They’ve brought some decent players. I like the two from Man City that they’ve brought in. But there’s a reason Pep has let them go; they’re (Arsenal) not going to be challenging Man City. He wouldn’t let the two of them go to Arsenal if he thought for one minute if he thought they were going to challenge them," said McAvennie.

He added:

“Why would City let them go there if they thought they were going to be title contenders? It’s not going to happen with Arsenal this year. They’ll be challenging for European places, I would expect, but they won’t be challenging Man City and Liverpool."

The Gunners have made five signings this summer, including Jesus and Oleksandr Zincheko from City.

