Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunner plan Mikel Arteta renewal; club yet to make Thomas Partey decision, and more - September 2, 2024

Arsenal have two wins and one draw in their three games in the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta's team next face Tottenham Hotspur on September 15 in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to tie manager Arteta to a new deal. Elsewhere, the London giants are yet to come to a decision regarding the future of midfielder Thomas Partey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 2, 2024:

Arsenal plan Mikel Arteta renewal

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are planning to hold contract renewal talks with Mikel Arteta in the coming days, according to Caught Offside. The Spanish manager has been a revelation since taking charge at the Emirates in 2019.

Arteta has introduced a fresh, exciting style of play, and used the transfer market wisely to assemble a pool of talented individuals. His efforts have transformed the team into title contenders in recent seasons. However, the Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract with the Gunners, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Arteta's efforts have convinced the north London side, who are aware of the rising interest in his services. Arsenal want to end any lingering doubts regarding the Spaniard's future at the Emirates.

The Gunners are set to being negotiations for an extension this month and will hand him a significant pay rise. Arteta enjoys a cordial relationship with the club,, so the renewal process is expected to proceed without any hiccups.

Gunners yet to make Thomas Partey decision, says Fabrizio Romano

Thomas Partey

Arsenal are yet to come to a decision regarding Thomas Partey's future, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Ghanaian midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and was heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Mikel Merino's arrival from Real Sociedad has raised further doubts regarding the 30-year-old's future. Despite all the rumours, Partey ended up staying at the Emirates and has been in the thick of things in the new campaign.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that all parties remain focussed on the season right now and renewal talks remain on hold.

“Thomas Partey ended up staying at Arsenal this summer, despite it looking at one point like his future could be in doubt. Some fans have asked me about his situation again for January as he’ll be out of contract next summer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“For now my information is that no discussions have taken place about that, sources on both sides guarantee that they’ve not decided. It was quiet summer for Partey, who was never actually in talks to leave. The full focus now is on this season and then they will decide on the future.”

Partey has played every minute of every game for the north London side this season, but his situation could change once Merino regains fitness.

Sam Tickle turned down Emirates move this summer

Sam Tickle

Sam Tickle turned down the chance to join Arsenal this summer, according to The Sun. The Gunners were looking for a new goalkeeper last month amid the uncertainties surrounding Aaron Ramsdale's future.

The Englishman eventually moved to Southampton in a permanent move on Deadline Day on August 30. The north London side signed Neto as his replacement from Bournemouth.

Arsenal also had their eyes on Tickle, as they wanted a third-choice goalkeeper following Karl Hein's loan move to Real Valladolid on loan this summer. However, the Englishman turned them down, as he had no desire to warm the bench at the Emirates.

Tickle was on fine form for Wigan Athletic last season, registering 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances across competitions. He was also adjudged the Player of the Season for the League One club.

