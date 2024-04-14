Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunner planning Viktor Gyokeres offer, Juventus eyeing Thomas Partey, and more - April 14, 2024

Arsenal will host Aston Villa in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday, April 14. Mikel Arteta’s team can reclaim the top spot with a win against Unai Emery’s side.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to submit an offer for Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, Juventus have rekindled their interest in Thomas Partey.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 14, 2024.

Arsenal planning Viktor Gyokeres offer

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal are preparing to submit a lucrative offer for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Swedish forward has been in red-hot form this season for Sporting, registering 36 goals and 16 assists from 43 outings in all competitions. His efforts have already caused a stir, with multiple clubs vying for his signature.

The Gunners are also among his suitors and remain keen to add him to their roster before the start of the new campaign. Mikel Arteta wants a new face to become the focal point of his attack, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failing to impress. The Spanish manager has set his sights on Gyokeres and remains determined to get him come summer.

The Swedish No. 9 has a massive release clause in his contract, reportedly to be around £85m. The north London side are apparently willing to pay a sizeable fee for the player, but will not trigger his release clause. Arsenal have scouted the 25-year-old extensively this season and will test the water with an opening offer. They will likely face competition from Chelsea for the player, with the Blues also in the market for a new striker this year.

Juventus eyeing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has admirers at Turin

Juventus have retained their interest in Thomas Partey, according to Fichajes. The Ghanaian midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal this summer and hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. Partey has missed almost all of the season with injuries and the Gunners have dealt with his absence quite well. Declan Rice has been a revelation since he arrived from West Ham United last summer.

Mikel Arteta is now eyeing the ideal partner for the Englishman in the heart of his midfield, with multiple players being linked to the Emirates. The situation has added to speculation regarding Partey’s future. The Bianconeri have had their eyes on the 30-year-old for a while and are planning to go for the kill this summer. The north London side will likely let him go for a reported fee of €15m.

AC Milan enter race for Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has turned heads at San Siro

AC Milan are planning to take Aaron Ramsdale to Serie A this summer, according to Fichajes. The English goalkeeper is no longer the first choice at Arsenal, following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. The Spanish custodian is Mikel Arteta’s preferred choice between the sticks and the Gunners are likely to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

Ramsdale has appeared just 11 times across competitions this season and is understandably frustrated by the situation. The Rossoneri are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to offer him an escape route from the Emirates. The Italian giants are planning for life without Mike Maignan, who is generating tremendous interest ahead of the summer.

Ramsdale could be a fine option for the job and the north London side could let him leave for a reduced fee this year.