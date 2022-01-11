Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners accelerate pursuit of Dutch star; Valencia join race for French striker, and more - 11 January 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Liverpool in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Thursday. The Gunners are coming off a 0-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup opener.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have accelerated the pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum. Elsewhere, Valencia have joined the race to sign a Gunners striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11th January 2022.

Arsenal accelerate pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum

Arsenal have accelerated their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Fichajes. The Dutchman only joined PSG last summer, but is reportedly unsettled in Paris. The Gunners are now planning to bring him to the Emirates.

Wijnaldum was a much sought-after player last summer after leaving Liverpool as a free agent. However, the Dutchman has failed to settle down at the Parc des Princes.

That has seen him drop down the pecking order, with Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera all preferred ahead of the Dutchman. Wijnaldum has been left frustrated after failing to cement a place in PSG's starting eleven. His situation has alerted Arsenal, who are looking to upgrade their midfield this year.

The Gunners are looking for the ideal foil for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park. Manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on the Dutchman, who has proven himself in the Premier League. Arsenal are not deterred by Wijnaldum's recent poor run of form, and the player is tipped to flourish under Arteta.

PSG are in no rush to sell the Dutchman, though, especially in January. However, the Gunners could test their resolve with an offer of €15-20 million. However, Arsenal will have to ward off competition from Newcastle United to sign Wijnaldum.

Valencia join race for Alexandre Lacazette

Valencia have joined the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette.

Valencia have joined the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette, according to Fichajes. The French striker is in the final year of his Arsenal contract.

The Gunners have shown no intention of extending his time at the Emirates. Lacazette is also ready to leave the London side in search of greener pastures. Valencia are now ready to take the Frenchman to Spain.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new striker, and would love to pick Lacazette up for free in the summer. However, Valencia might struggle to match the Frenchman's current salary. To exacerbate matters, Newcastle United are already hot on the heels of Lacazette.

AC Milan interested in Arsenal's Pablo Mari

AC Milan are planning to move for Pablo Mari in January.

AC Milan are planning to move for Pablo Mari in January, according to Milan News. The Brazilian has struggled for game time since joining Arsenal at the start of 2020. The 28-year-old is likely to leave the Gunners this year, and the Rossoneri are ready to take him to Italy.

Milan want to sign a new striker to bolster their injury-riddled backline. The Serie A giants ideally want to take Mari on loan with an option to buy. However, they are also willing to consider a loan spell for the Brazilian without a buying clause.

