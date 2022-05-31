Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have advantage over Tottenham Hotspur in Gabriel Jesus race; club edging closer to Bologna full-back, and more - 31 May 2022

Arsenal will look to use the summer to get back among the top four next season. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards endured a poor run in the final three games of the season and missed out on UEFA Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners have an edge over Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, the Gunners are edging closer to a Bologna full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 31, 2022:

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal have advantage over Tottenham Hotspur in Gabriel Jesus race

Gabriel Jesus could ignite a bidding war among London rivals.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners have an advantage over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is likely to leave Manchester City this summer and has been linked with both London clubs.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the lack of competition for places at the Emirates could help his former team win the race for Jesus.

"When you are a player you want to play. Where is he going to play at Spurs? They have Harry Kane and Son [Heung-min]. They have been unbelievable. I don’t see where he is going to play. At Arsenal there is a spot waiting for him through the middle. Obviously he can play in other positions as well but at Arsenal there is a glaring spot," said Campbell.

He added:

"He also knows the manager which will help. Hopefully that will work in Arsenal’s and Arteta’s favour. I think Arsenal have the edge.”

Arsenal edging closer to Aaron Hickey

Aaron Hickey is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are edging closer to Aaron Hickey, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bologna left-back has caught the eye of Arteta, who is looking for reinforcements in his backline. Kieran Tierney has shown a knack for picking up injuries in recent times.

He missed 13 games last season due to ankle injury and knee surgery. Hickey could be a fine back-up for his countryman.

Arsenal are 'pressing heavily with an offer of €25m' to sign defender Aaron Hickey, with there now a 'very likely farewell' expected for the player at Bologna.

The Gunners are willing to pay €25 million for the player and are pushing to secure his signature. Bologna already have cover for the position in Mitchell Dijks, so the Serie A side could be tempted to cash in on the Scottish full-back.

Gunners interested in Manchester City Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is generating interest from the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to journalist Charles Watts. The Manchester City full-back can also operate in midfield, so Mikel Arteta's interest in him is understandable.





It's believed that Mikel Arteta views him as a midfielder who could provide depth at left-back.



Oleksandr Zinchenko has been touted as a potential option for Arsenal with his long-term future unclear!

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts added that the proposed move was still in its initial stages.

"This is a really interesting one, now Arsenal are interested in Oleksandr Zinchenko. Certainly from people you speak to up in the north, in and around Manchester City, there has been interest expressed by Arsenal in Zinchenko. Now that’s all it is at the moment – it is interest, it hasn’t gone any further than that," said Watts.

