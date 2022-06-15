Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to replace Granit Xhaka with Leicester City midfielder; club worried Gabriel Jesus deal could collapse, and more - June 15, 2022

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season, behind bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth. Manager Mikel Arteta will have a chance to make the changes to his squad over the summer to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has advised the Gunners to offload Granit Xhaka and sign a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor says the north London side could be worried that the Gabriel Jesus deal might collapse.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 15, 2022:

Noel Whelan advises Arsenal to replace Granit Xhaka with Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans could replace Granit Xhaka at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised the Gunners to replace Granit Xhaka with Youri Tielemans. Mikel Arteta is looking to add more quality to his midfield this summer and has his eyes on Tielemans. The Belgian is eager to leave the King Power Stadium in search of a new challenge.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Arsenal remain confident and on course to sign Youri Tielemans before the month is out. Interest from Tottenham was never too advanced. But Bissouma's incoming arrival will allay fears Spurs could hijack the deal. Tielemans is one of Arteta's top priorities. Arsenal remain confident and on course to sign Youri Tielemans before the month is out. Interest from Tottenham was never too advanced. But Bissouma's incoming arrival will allay fears Spurs could hijack the deal. Tielemans is one of Arteta's top priorities.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan agreed that Tielemans would be an upgrade on Xhaka.

“I do. I’m a big fan of Tielemans. He’s a fantastic player – he’s like a Wijnaldum in that midfield; he does everything. He’s very competitive, great on the ball, good eye for a pass, set pieces. He can score goals as well. That’s an area where Xhaka has failed during his time at Arsenal," said Whelan.

He added:

"Partey is more of a sitting midfield player, and Tielemans could come in and get forward and cause problems. We know the quality he has. He would add that extra level above what Xhaka has offered over the years.”

Xhaka is contracted with the Gunners till 2024, while Tielemans' contract with the Foxes runs out next summer.

Gabriel Agbonlahor says Gunners worried Gabriel Jesus deal could collapse

Gabriel Jesus is heavily linked with a move to the Emirates.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Gunners might be worried that the deal for Gabriel Jesus could collapse. Mikel Arteta is eager to take the Manchester City striker to the Emirates, but the club have struggled to complete a move so far.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the London giants could be getting nervous due to the delay.

"Arsenal need to get their act together, or top four will be a distant memory for them. Arsenal will be frustrated because the longer the Jesus deal goes on, they will be nervous. Is it going to get done? Is he going to come?" said Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor added that the Gunners need quite a few signings this summer.

"It’s nervous times for Arsenal fans because they need midfielders as well; they need a right-back. For me, there’s plenty of positions in that team that need replacements. They need two strikers, not just one."

He continued:

“I know they’ve brought in Marquinhos, but you don’t know how good he’s going to be at 19 years of age. Arsenal need to get their act together, otherwise they’re just going to be a Europa League team, and that’s not what the fans want.”

Kevin Campbell tips Gianluca Scamacca to succeed at Emirates

Gianluca Scamacca has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Gianluca Scamacca to be a hit at the Emirates. The London giants are looking for a new striker this summer and have the Sassuolo striker on their wish list.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Arsenal will face competition for Gianluca Scamacca this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly holding talks with Sassuolo over the striker. [express] Arsenal will face competition for Gianluca Scamacca this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly holding talks with Sassuolo over the striker. [express] https://t.co/ZMpUDb2AbZ

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell heaped praise on the 23-year-old:

“I thought he was neat and tidy. He is 6 foot 4, and you could see he has presence. He had a couple of half chances, but the game wasn’t great. One thing I will say is that his link play is brilliant. It is very good,and he puts himself about," said Campbell.

He added:

“If you watch video clips of him, he looks decent. He knows where the goal is. It looks as if he will cause a lot of problems. His value is not going to be defined by the England game. I saw signs of why Arsenal are interested in him.”

Scamacca scored 16 league goals last season.

