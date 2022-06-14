Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Chelsea striker; club initiate contact with West Ham United attacker, and more - June 14, 2022

Arsenal are scouting the market to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Mikel Arteta's team finished fifth in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign. So the Spaniard will look to go the extra mile next season as they seek a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has advised the Gunners to sign a Chelsea striker. Elsewhere, the north London side have initiated contact with a West Ham United attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 14, 2022:

Paul Merson advises Arsenal to sign Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is looking to leave Chelsea this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes the Gunners should target Romelu Lukaku this summer. Arteta is scouting the market for a new number nine ahead of the next season.

Lukaku has struggled since rejoining Chelsea last summer and is an isolated figure at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian is eager to leave the Blues, with Inter Milan linked with a move for their former player.

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson suggested that Chelsea could be convinced to let him go for £60 million.

"Arsenal should make a cheeky £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku this summer. Because if Chelsea are so desperate to let him go that they're talking about loaning him to Inter Milan, surely they would take the money! Arsenal haven't had someone who is big and strong and dynamic like that since Kevin Campbell," wrote Merson.

Merson added that Lukaku would fit right into Arteta's tactics.

"I know he hasn't scored a lot of goals this season, but Lukaku is an elite goalscorer. Arsenal play great football up to the edge of the box, but then it often fizzles out. Arsenal go through the lines. They want their striker on the edge of the box. It would suit him," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"They could roll it into him, and he doesn't have to get involved in the build-up too much. He doesn't have to come too short and help build the play. I would be chasing Lukaku hard if I was Arsenal. I'd be trying my hardest. You don't have to do too much running at Arsenal."

He added:

"The way they play, you want the centre forward to be up front and stay there. Arsenal have runners who could get in behind him and supply him with crosses."

Gunners initiate contact with Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have initiated contact with Jarrod Bowen regarding a move this summer, according to 'The Beautiful Game Podcast' via The Hard Tackle.

The Englishman scored 18 times in 51 appearances for West Ham United last season, finishing as the club's top scorer. The 25-year-old's recent form has endeared him to the Gunners.

Arteta is eager to bolster his attack this summer. The Spaniard is likely to let Nicolas Pepe leave and wants Bowen to take his place.

The north London side have already begun talks with Bowen's entourage as they look to win the race for his signature. West Ham do not want to let him go, but could cash in on the player if a suitable bid comes in.

Bayer Leverkusen interested in Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka could return to the Bundesliga this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen are eager to secure the services of Granit Xhaka, according to The Sunday People via TBR Football.

The Swiss midfielder's future at the Emirates is up in the air despite enjoying a stellar campaign with Arsenal. The north London side are working to take Youri Tielemans to the Emirates, so the Belgian's arrival could spell doom for Xhaka.

However, the 29-year-old is not short of options. Leverkusen are planning to take the Switzerland international back to the Bundesliga.

The German side recently arrived in London to talk with the Gunners regarding a possible move. Arteta is unlikely to stand in Xhaka's way, provided a move for Tielemans sees the light of day.

