Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Dominic Solanke; club eyeing Joao Cancelo, and more - December 31, 2023

Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday (December 31) to face Fulham in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to return to winning ways following the 2-0 midweek defeat to West Ham United at home.

Meanwhile, a former player has urged the Gunners to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 31, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke could be an option at the Emirates in 2024.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has advised Arsenal to sign Dominic Solanke.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker this January and remain heavily linked with Brentford hitman Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old is serving a ban from football following his involvement in illegal betting. The Englishman will be available for a transfer in mid January, and the north London side are expected to be in the mix for his signature.

However, speaking to BBC Sport, Sutton warned that Toney's lack of match fitness could cost Arsenal in the title race.

"They are playing catch-up to Liverpool, with City hot on their heels - Pep Guardiola's side would go above them if they win their game in hand. There's been plenty of talk already about how manager Mikel Arteta needs to sign another striker in January," said Sutton.

He continued:

"Brentford's Ivan Toney has been linked for a while, but he has not played for months because of his suspension. He will have been training, but how much match sharpness does he have?

"Arsenal are trying to win the title, so they haven't got time to wait for anyone to get up to speed. If we are looking at the names that are supposedly within their grasp, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke stands out as the best candidate."

Solanke has been in spectacular form for Bournemouth this season, registering 13 goals and setting up one in 21 outings.

Gunners eyeing Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Joao Cancelo, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese full-back joined Barcelona from Manchester City this summer on loan and has been a hit.

Cancelo has appeared 21 times across competitions this season, registering three goals and two assists. The La Liga champions are pleased with his efforts and want to keep him permanently.

However, the Gunners are working to ruin their plans. Arteta wants to strengthen his right-back area and is eyeing a specialist for the role. Cancelo is among the finest in the position, and his ability to play on either flanks could make him an asset for Arteta.

The report also adds that City are likely to let the 29-year-old leave in the summer for €30 million.

Napoli eyeing Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu is wanted at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli are planning to move for Takehiro Tomiyasu in the winter, according to Calciomercato.

The Japanese defender has been in and out of the first team since arriving at the Emirates in 2021. This season, Tomiyasu has appeared 19 times across competitions for Arsenal, scoring one goal and setting up three.

While he hasn't nailed down a place in the first XI, the 25-year-old remains a key member of the Gunners' first team. Tomiyasu's ability to operate in multiple positions in the backline has endeared him to the north London club and has also turned heads at Napoli.

However, Arsenal are engaged in a closely contested title race and are unlikely to let Tomiyasu leave in January.