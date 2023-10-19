Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Ivan Toney; club in race for Victor Osimhen, and more: October 19, 2023

Arsenal will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21). Mikel Arteta's men are second in the league, behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored, after eight games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the north London side are embroiled in a race for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 19, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is likely to leave Brentford this summer.

Former Liverpool winger Jermain Pennant has advised Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker is serving a suspension from football due to his involvement in illegal betting.

However, the 27-year-oldi is set to be available in January, when his ban will be lifted. The Gunners are expected to delve in the market for a new No. 9 at the turn of the year and have been linked to Toney.

Pennant told Newsbettingsites that the 27-year-old is comparable with Gunners legend Ian Wright.

"Ivan Toney would be a fantastic signing. He’s a proven goalscorer at Brentford, a great finisher with great work rate and is a brilliant asset to the team.

"In a team like Arsenal where they can control the game, he would be the absolute perfect fit – he would be like a modern era Ian Wright. I would be shocked if Arsenal didn’t go out and get him this season," said Pennant.

Toney ended last season with 21 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions for the Bees.

Gunners in race for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could be on the move in 2024.

Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Salvatore Biazzo. The Napoli forward is expected to be on the move next summer following a recent social media controversy.

Biazzo told Kiss Kiss Napoli that Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are possible destinations.

"We need to understand how Osimhen is psychologically after these family events. Now they also have to deal with the injury. De Laurentiis will want to follow his little gem closely because there are various problems around," said Biazzo.

He continued:

"Liverpool? In the Premier League, there is a merciless fight between different teams with Arsenal, City and Tottenham. "

Liverpool are a historic team and could want a striker like Osimhen, but I see the financial exposure of English clubs, and Liverpool are placed high in the ranking of those who have debts."

Osimhen is among the finest strikers in the world and is likely to cost a fortune.

David Raya opens up on Aaron Ramsdale relationship

David Raya has settled in quickly at the Emirates.

David Raya has revealed that he shares a cordial relationship with Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Arsenal this summer on a season-long loan from Brentford and has replaced Ramsdale as the No. 1. The English goalkeeper is now linked with a move away from the club.

Raya told The Athletic that he and Ramsdale push each other to give their best every day.

"The relationship? (Between himself and Ramsdale) It’s very good. At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing.

"We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems. We push each other every day in training: when he’s a little bit down, I push him, and when I’m a little bit down (he does the same)," said Raya.

He continued:

"We train three goalkeepers, four at the most, for hours a week, and you need that kind of relationship because otherwise, the training is not going to go well.

"I don’t like to look to the future. I like to look at the day-to-day. … but the perfect end would be to win a title with Arsenal, to be called up to the national team for the European Championship and to have a good tournament."

Raya has appeared six times for the Gunners this season across competitions, registering four clean sheets.