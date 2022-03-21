Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Robert Lewandowski; Alexandre Lacazette tipped to leave, and more - 21 March 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table after 28 games. The north London side have won 17 games in the league this season and lost eight.

Meanwhile, Paul Lambert has urged the Gunners to go all out for Robert Lewandowski this summer. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has tipped Alexandre Lacazette to leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 21st March 2022:

Paul Lambert advises Arsenal to sign Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has advised Arsenal to go all out for Robert Lewandowski. The north London side are likely to sign a new number nine this summer, after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, as relayed by The Express, ex-Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has said that his former club has no chance of signing Erling Haaland.

"Would they be in for Haaland? I am sure they would love him; I am sure Mikel Arteta is speaking to (Arsenal midfielder Martin) Odegaard to try to speak to him. But I think that ship has sailed. I think Odegaard can’t spin him to join Arsenal," said Campbell.

B/R Football @brfootball



Robert Lewandowski hits 30+ Bundesliga goals in a season for the FIFTH time, equalling Gerd Müller's record.

Lambert echoed Campbell's views, adding that Arteta should do everything possible to convince Lewandowski to move to the Emirates instead.

"If I was Arsenal, and I would take an absolute stab at this one, I would go and try to get Lewandowski from Bayern. If he’s making noises to try and get out, I would say ‘you know what, I’m going to try this one’. Then I would bring a younger one through who is capable as a number nine. Martinelli, like Kevin says. But I would try and go for it, because Arsenal are a huge club; they’re in London, massive fanbase and history behind it," said Lambert.

He continued:

"They’ve got everything there. If you don’t buy a raffle ticket, you never know if you can win. Lewandowski, Haaland, why not try it? With Haaland, I agree with Kevin, I’m pretty sure he’s going to go Man City, Madrid or Barcelona. I think that’s way out of their market, but Lewandowski’s a different kettle of fish."

Lewandowski has been on a tear since joining Bayern in the summer of 2014, bagging 339 goals in 366 games across competitions. That includes 93 strikes since the start of the 2020-21 season. The Pole's contract expires next summer, but he could seek a different challenge at the end of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette tipped to leave by Noel Whelan

Alexandre Lacazette (centre) could leave the Emirates this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested that Alexandre Lacazette could leave the Gunners this summer. The Frenchman is in the final months of his contract and hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Gunners captain could be looking for one final fat pay cheque before the end of his career.

"I think they’d rather put those wages and that investment into a player who is going to be a bit more prolific in front of goal. However, Lacazette has been excellent. Not just his performances but also his character, considering he is coming out of contract very soon," said Whelan.

He continued:

“You can only give him great credit for leading by example. If they were to give him a contract, then he’d deserve it. But I think the player will be looking for that one last massive payday. This contract is more than likely going to be his last big contract. That will only come from a free transfer to another club."

Lacazette has bagged 71 goals and 36 assists in nearly 200 games across competitions for the Gunners. However, he has struggled to score this season, netting only six times, including four in the league, in 29 games.

The likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Aston Villa are interested in the Frenchman's services.

Dion Dublin tips Bukayo Saka to grow under Mikel Arteta

Bukayo Saka has been on fire this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin believes Bukayo Saka will get better under Mikel Arteta. The 20-year-old has attracted attention from many clubs around Europe after a string of impressive performances for Arsenal.

B/R Football @brfootball



Bukayo Saka does it again. 10 goals and 5 assists this season

Speaking on BBC, as cited by Caught Offside, Dublin spoke highly of Saka.

“He was outstanding today, look at his stats. He’s going to be at the highest level for a very long time, because his attitude’s great. He’ll get more goals because I know Arteta’s the right manager for him,” said Dublin.

Saka has hit double figures in goals this season, continuing his impressive development at the Emirates..

