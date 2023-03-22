Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Victor Osimhen; club willing to pay £75-80 million for Declan Rice, and more - March 22, 2023

Arsenal have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta, who has taken his team to the top of the league after 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of securing the services of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 22, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could be on the move at the end of the season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the club to sign Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners are expected to streamline their attack at the end of the season. Folarin Balogun has impressed on loan at Reims, racking up 18 goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions. The 21-year-old has been tipped for a first-team run at the Emirates next season.

However, speaking recently as cited by HITC, Campbell said that Osimhen would be a more reliable choice than the Englishman.

"Balogun has been doing so fantastic over in France, but is he the answer? Could he do the job? He’s untested at Champions League level. We’re being linked with Osimhen, that’s the type of player, you think ‘he’s the one'," said Campbell.

He added:

"If he came in, you could dovetail Champions Legaue midweek. (Gabriel) Jesus is so versatile. (Leandro) Trossard is so versatile. (Gabriel) Martinelli is versatile. We can mix and match, and that’s the type of squad we need."

Osimhen has been a revelation for Napoli this season, amassing 25 goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions. He's likely to cost a fortune and is also being courted by Manchester United.

Gunners willing to pay £75-80 million for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are optimistic about taking Declan Rice to the Emirates, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder is likely to leave West Ham United this summer amid interest from clubs around the continent. The 24-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract but is reluctant to sign a new deal. The Premier League leaders are hot on his heels as they look to upgrade their midfield at the end of the season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that both the Gunners and Chelsea are willing to pay £75-80 million for Rice.

"I think that suitors like Arsenal and Chelsea, who may even be in the race as well, are quietly confident that they can get a player like Declan Rice for something between £75m and £80m, which sounds like a lot of money, but I think Arsenal see that as value. And I think that summarises how they'll act in the summer generally," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that Arsenal will continue to seek value for money in the market even if they win the Premier League this season.

"It's not about how much they spend because they will have that financial muscle. It's about finding value in the market, and that's always been Arsenal's model. I don't expect that to change regardless of winning the Champions League or the Premier League. They've never wanted to put it out there in the market that they're prepared to spend wildly above the odds, even on a player that they so desperately want."

Rice has become a mainstay in the Hammers midfield in recent years, appearing 262 times across competitions, registering 12 goals and 14 assists.

Arsenal eyeing Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Wilfried Gnonto, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Leeds United this season, and the Gunners want to bring him to the Emirates. With Leeds embroiled in a relegation battle, the Italian forward could become available this summer if his team fail to survive.

Gnonto has established himself as a first-team regular since arriving at Elland Road last summer. He has appeared 16 times in the Premier League, scoring two goals and setting up three. The north London side believe he could be a valuable addition to their squad but could face competition from Manchester City and Chelsea for his signature.

