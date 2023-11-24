Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree David Raya deal; Bayern Munich eyeing Takehiro Tomiyasu, and more - November 24, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (November 25) to face Brentford in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are coming off three wins and one defeat in their last five league outings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper David Raya permanently next summer. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

On that note, heres' a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 24, 2023:

Arsenal agree David Raya deal

David Raya will play at the Emirates next season.

Arsenal have decided to take up the option to sign David Raya permanently next summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates this summer on a season-long loan from Brentford. Rays has already cemented his place in Arteta's starting XI, relegating Aaron Ramsdale to the bench. The 28-year-old has six clean sheets in 12 appearances across competitions for the north London side.

The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and have decided to keep him permanently. They have triggered a guaranteed buy option in the loan deal for £27 million, which will keep Raya at the Emirates beyond the summer.

Raya has committed to a long-term contract with Arsenal, which will come into effect in June.

Bayern Munich eyeing Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are interested in Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to The Telegraph. However, the report also adds that Arsenal are keen to tie the Japanese down to a new deal.

Tomiyasu has emerged as a key part of Arteta's squad since arriving in 2021. His ability to operate in multiple positions at the back has made him an asset for Arteta.

The 25-year-old has covered admirably for the injured Jurrien Timber at right-back this season. With Oleksandr Zinchenko suffering a recent lack of form, Tomiyasu has been called on at left-back at times, and he hasn't disappointed either.

The player's versatility has impressed Thomas Tuchel, who wants him at the Allianz Arena, but the Gunners are eager for Tomiyasu to stay.

Gunners suffer Jurrien Timber blow

Jurrien Timber is not expected to return to action this season.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their hopes to see Jurrien Timber back in action this season.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Dutch defender's recovery process has been delayed, and he's not expected to be fit before next summer. The 22-year-old was roped in from Ajax with a big reputation but picked up an ACL injury in the Gunners' first game of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Timber is going to be a vital player for the club once he's fit.

"Yes, it's a fluid situation for sure. Obviously, it was an ACL injury just after one competitive game for Arsenal.

"This is really unfortunate because he's a player that arrived with a big reputation, and when he is fit, he's going to be very important for Arsenal," said Jacobs.

Timber was previously expected to return to action by April, but the journalist has said that he's not expected to play again this season.

"I think that originally, sources had indicated that early April would be a kind of best-case scenario, and it does appear that there's been a setback of sorts, which will then delay that into the summer," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"That certainly puts any Euro participation in doubt, and obviously, even if the player's fit, he won't have played football for the best part of a year.

"So there's fit, and there's match-fit, and it would probably be quite risky to take Timber to the Euros without any significant competitive football regardless."

Timber's ability to operate at right-back and centre-back makes him perfect for Arteta's tactics.