Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree Ferdi Kadioglu deal, Mikel Arteta close to renewal, and more - May 29, 2024

Arsenal are looking ahead to the new season after a frustrating 2023/24 campaign. The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, once again finishing second behind Manchester City, and ended the season without silverware.

Meanwhile, the north London side have agreed a deal to bring Ferdi Kadioglu to the Emirates. Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta is close to signing a new contract with the club.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 29, 2024.

Arsenal agree Ferdi Kadioglu deal

Ferdi Kadioglu

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Ferdi Kadioglu this summer, according to Turkish Newspaper Milliyet. The 24-year-old left-back has caught the eye with Fenerbahce this season, registering three goals and five assists from 51 appearances across competitions. His efforts have reportedly earned him admirers at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a new left-back this summer amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian left-back hasn't been a clear first choice for the role this season, with Arteta also opting for Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Spanish manager wants a specialist left-back this summer and has zeroed in on Kadioglu. The report adds that the north London side have already agreed personal terms with the player's camp.

Like Zinchenko, the Turkey international is also comfortable playing in midfield, while he can operate in a wingback position as well. His contract with Fenerbahce runs until 2026, but club president Ali Koc has already stated that the player can leave this summer. The Turkish side are likely to demand £17m for the 24-year-old, which shouldn't be a problem for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta close to renewal

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is in advanced talks with Arsenal regarding a new deal, according to Football Insider. The Spanish manager's contract expires at the end of next season and his suitors are already monitoring the situation with interest. Barcelona were previously interested in Arteta, but have already appointed Hansi Flick as Xavi's successor.

The Gunners are unwilling to take any chances regarding the Spaniard's future and have already initiated negotiations to extend his stay. Talks are at an advanced stage, with a breakthrough expected soon. Arteta has done very well since taking charge of the north London side in 2019, transforming them into title challengers. He has always insisted that he wants to stay with Arsenal and it now appears that he is close to getting his wish.

Journalist backs Benjamin Sesko to join Gunners

Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko could be tempted to join Arsenal this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. Mikel Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 this year, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failing to live up to expectations. Sesko, meanwhile, has been on fire this season for RB Leipzig, registering 18 goals and two assists from 42 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including the Gunners.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that the north London side must move quickly to win the race for the 20-year-old.

"My hunch is that Arsenal weren’t planning to do business as soon as the window opens in mid-June, but with Sesko that would be necessary. So this is something they have to decide right now. If Arsenal do put their foot down on this one then he’ll be tempted to go for it. They could definitely turn his head and he would be a great addition to that squad,” said Jones.

Sesko is under contract with the Bundesliga side until 2028 but reportedly has a £55m release clause in his contract.