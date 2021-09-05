Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree terms with Mikel Arteta replacement, star striker all set to leave next summer, and more - 5th September 2021

Arsenal are preparing for next weekend's game against Norwich City, expected to be a do-or-die match for Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have lost all of their first three games in the league and another defeat could be catastrophic for the Spaniard.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Arteta's replacement. The Gunners could also lose one of their strikers for free next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 5, 2021.

Arsenal agree terms with Antonio Conte

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Antonio Conte

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Antonio Conte to take over from Mikel Arteta, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners are already preparing for the event that Arteta fails to turn things around at the Emirates after a disastrous start to the new campaign.

The Spaniard has invested around £150 million on new players this summer but his team are yet to pick up a point after three games.

Arsenal are bottom of the table at the moment and have struggled in the league since the appointment of Arteta. The Gunners have never finished above eighth under his reign and the club hierarchy are losing their patience with the Spaniard.

The north London side have already identified Conte as a potential replacement, who could be called into action as early as October.

The Italian has won the Premier League with Chelsea and might not be averse to joining Arsenal.

Conte recently guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title but parted ways with the Nerazzurri over the summer. His arrival could also be a big boost to the team who are yet to score a goal in the league this season.

Eddie Nketiah all set to leave next summer

Eddie Nketiah will leave Arsenal for free next summer

Eddie Nketiah is unlikely to sign a contract extension with Arsenal, according to The Sun. The Englishman's current deal expires next month and the Gunners have struggled to tie him down to an extension so far.

Mikel Arteta was eager to offload the player in the summer, with Crystal Palace interested in his services. However, a deal failed to materialize.

Nketiah will be free to sign a pre-agreement with foreign suitors in January and Arsenal are resigned to losing him for free.

It will be another setback for the Gunners, who originally wanted £20 million for the player but were willing to accept £12 million for his services in the final week of the summer.

Nketiah could be heading to Germany, although Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Palace, could offer him a stay in the Premier League.

Mohamed Elneny’s move to Galatasaray collapses

Mohamed Elneny looks set to stay at the Emirates

Galatasaray will not be signing Mohamed Elneny, according to HITC via Milliyet. Arsenal are desperate to offload the Egyptian right now, and he has been linked with a move to Turkey, where the transfer market is still open.

Galatasaray were reportedly interested in the player, but the club's president has personally intervened to end the pursuit.

The player's wage demands and agent fees, which sum up to around £13 million, has contributed to the collapse of the deal. As such, Elneny looks set to stay at the Emirates for now.

