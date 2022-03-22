Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners among frontrunners to sign Juventus ace; club to return for Arthur Melo, and more - 22 March 2022

Arsenal remain on course to finish in the top four in the Premier League for the first time under Mikel Arteta this season. The north London side are currently fourth in the league table, three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are among the frontrunners to sign a Juventus star. Elsewhere, Arteta is ready to reignite his interest in Arthur Melo. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22nd March 2022:

Arsenal among frontrunners to sign Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is sought after at the Emirates.

Arsenal are among the frontrunners to sign Paulo Dybala, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Argentinean is in the final few months of his current contract with Juventus and wants to leave the club this summer. The Gunners are eager to bring him to the Emirates.

Dybala arrived in Turin from Palermo in 2015 and has enjoyed a topsy-turvy ride so far. The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Bianconeri in patches. The Argentinean has largely struggled with injuries and inconsistent form throughout his stint at the club.

Nevertheless, Dybala has appeared 283 times for Juventus, scoring 113 goals and setting up 48 more. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinian is all set to leave the Bianconeri as a free agent at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dybala



Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport 🚨🇦🇷 #DybalaJuventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. https://t.co/Ubmg0uH7RQ

This season, the Argentinean has registered 13 goals and six assists in 29 games. However, he is yearning for a new challenge now. The Gunners are ready to add the 28-year-old to their roster. Arteta is eager to add more firepower to his attack, and Dybala could fit into his system like a charm.

Arsenal have already offloaded striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January. Their two other strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, are also expected to depart at the end of the season on free transfers.

The north London side want a fluid attacker to lead their line and have their eyes on Dybala. The fact that the Argentinian could be available on a Bosman move is the cherry on the pie.

However, there's already a beeline for the 28-year-old. Manchester United have a strong chance of securing the services of Dybala, having courted him for years. Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also interested, so the Argentinean will not be short of options if he leaves Turin this summer.

Gunners ready to return for Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo is likely to leave Turin this summer.

Arsenal are planning to reignite their interest in Arthur Melo, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

Arteta was interested in securing the services of the Brazilian in January, but a deal failed to materialise. However, the Spaniard is now willing to try again, with Juventus looking to offload a few of their stars this summer.

Arthur, who is contracted with the Bianconeri till 2025, is one of the names on that list, with the player failing to live up to expectations. The Brazilian has also dropped down the pecking order in Turin, but his struggles have not deterred the Gunners.

The north London side believe Arthur could be an able replacement for Granit Xhaka, who is set to leave the Emirates this summer. The 25-year-old Brazilian has scored and assisted once apiece in nearly 60 games for the Bianconeri.

Mikel Arteta interested in Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been outstanding this season.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Darwin Nunez, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

Arteta, who wants a new number nine to lead his line next season, has included the Uruguayan on his wish list. The 22-year-old has been on a tear at Benfica, netting 26 times in 33 games, attracting attention from clubs around Europe.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Benfica have placed a £67m price tag on Uruguay forward Darwin Núñez, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Benfica have placed a £67m price tag on Uruguay forward Darwin Núñez, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Benfica have placed a £67m price tag on Uruguay forward Darwin Núñez, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/JGTvpozbx2

The Gunners are hoping to win the race for his signature, although they could face stiff competition from Napoli, among others. Nunez fits the profile of players Arteta wants to add to his team. Benfica are willing to allow him to leave this summer, and a bid of £60 million could be enough to prise the Uruguayan away

