Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners announce Martin Odegaard extension; European duo want Jorginho, and more - September 23, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final plans ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to the Emirates on Sunday (September 24) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be keen to continue his team’s strong start to the season by picking up all three points.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have announced that they have extended captain Martin Odegaard’s stay at the club. Elsewhere, two European clubs are planning to move for midfielder Jorginho in the winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 23, 2023:

Arsenal announce Martin Odegaard extension

Arsenal have confirmed that Martin Odegaard has signed a new deal at the Emirates.

The Norwegian midfielder has been indispensable for Arteta in recent seasons and has become a talismanic figure at the club. He has been in top form since taking up the armband for the Gunners last summer.

The north London side have now moved quickly to curb the rising interest in his services. The Norwegian has signed a new long-term deal with the club till 2028, ending any speculation regarding his future.

Speaking on the occasion (as per Gunners' website), Odegaard said that he has felt at home at Arsenal since he first arrived at the club.

“Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that.

"I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home,” said Odegaard.

He continued:

"My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great, and this is definitely my home now.

"I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club, and, of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Odegaard has started the new season in great form, registering three goals in seven games across competitions.

European duo want Jorginho

Juventus and Barcelona are planning to target Jorginho at the turn of the year, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Italian midfielder joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January this year but has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular. The 31-year-old’s contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season, but he hasn’t been handed a new deal yet.

The Blaugrana are attentive to the situation and want to bring Jorginho to the Camp Nou in January. However, the Bianconeri also have their eyes on the Italian as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Jorginho has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Declan Rice, so the north London side are likely to let him leave in 2024.

Gunners unlikely to win Champions League this season, says former player

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore is unconvinced about Arsenal’s ability to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Gunners returned to the premier European club competition in style this week, registering a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven. Arteta is reaping the benefits of an expensively assembled squad.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore named Declan Rice, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka as the only players in the squad with the mentality to win trophies.

“I have said it time and time again, if you’re serious about winning football’s biggest trophies, you need a squad, or at least the majority of a squad, of players who have the bottle to drag themselves, and others, to the very end.

"From what I can see, Arsenal have three of those types of players – Declan Rice, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka,” said Collymore.

Collymore also added that Martin Odegaard is not good enough to lead the team.

“Martin Odegaard has just signed a new five-year deal – that’s great news. He is a top player, but he is no captain. He isn’t the leader who is going to pick up heads when things aren’t going your way.

"We all saw that last season. Odegaard did nothing during the Premier League’s run-in when things were getting tough. Nothing,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“So no, I don’t think the Gunners will win the Champions League this season. They just don’t have enough players, other than the ones I just mentioned, who have an unbreakable winning mentality yet.”

Arteta’s team have been quick off the blocks this season, registering six wins in seven outings across competitions.