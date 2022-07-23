Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners announce Oleksandr Zinchenko arrival; William Saliba agrees to extend stay at Emirates, and more - July 23, 2022

Arsenal are determined to upgrade their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on a top-four place after finishing fifth in the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have announced the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Elsewhere, William Saliba has agreed to extend his stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 23, 2022:

Arsenal announce Oleksandr Zinchenko arrival

Oleksandr Zinchenko has completed his move to the Emirates.

The Ukrainian joined the club from Manchester City and has penned a long-term contract. The 25-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having won the Premier League and the League Cup four times, and the FA Cup once.

Speaking on the announcement, Arteta said Zinchenko will add versatility to his squad.

"We’re so happy Alex has joined us. He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility," said Arteta.

He added:

"It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

William Saliba agrees to extend stay at Emirates

William Saliba is tipped to have a great future ahead.

William Saliba has agreed to extend his stay at the Emirates, according to journalist Freddie Paxton.

The French defender is yet to appear for the Arsenal senior side but was very impressive while on loan at Marseille last season. Arteta holds him in high regard and is eager to keep the 21-year-old at the club.

It is my understanding that William Saliba has already agreed a new deal to extend his #AFC contract after positive talks before the US tour. Arsenal pleased with his development and see him as an important part of the future. No word on when an official announcement is expected.

Saliba has been in touch with the club's hierarchy while on pre-season tour, and talks have yielded positive results.

His current contract runs till 2024, but the Gunners are wary of interest from potential suitors. The Frenchman has agreed to continue his association with the north London side and could finally make his debut next season.

Manchester City could pounce on Bukayo Saka next summer, says Noel Whelan

Bukayo Saka has developed in leaps and bounds at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned the Gunners that Manchester City could target Bukayo Saka next summer. The 20-year-old is already generating attention from clubs around Europe after some fine displays for the Gunners.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that City are always in the hunt for players like Saka.

"Man City, much like Liverpool, are always in the race for the top players in the world. And Saka is one of those players. Arsenal will understand that he will get attention, and it just highlights the pressure on Arteta to make sure they qualify for the Champions League," said Whelan.

He added:

“Some of these players, if they don’t manage that, they will walk away from Arsenal – especially Saka if he has just one year left. Man City will absolutely be aware of that, and they’ll be ready to pounce. They’re looking to bring in players for four or five years – Saka could do that, and maybe even longer.”

