Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in battle for Rasmus Hojlund; Folarin Balogun backed to succeed at Emirates, and more - February 23, 2023

Arsenal are the favourites to win the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team have a two point lead at the top with a game in hand and next face Leicester City on Saturday (February 25) at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, the north London side are locked in a battle with Real Madrid for the services of Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, former Gunners defender Mikael Silvestre has backed Falorin Balogun to succeed at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 23, 2023:

Arsenal battling Real Madrid for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Real Madrid for the signature of Rasmus Hojlund, according to La Repubblica via Caught Offside.

The Danish striker has been a revelation for Atalanta this season, racking up six goals and two assists in 19 Serie A games. His exploits have earned him admirers at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer. The Spanish manager already boasts a terrific frontline but remains keen for improvements.

The Gunners have targeted talented young players under Arteta, and Honlund certainly fits the bill. However, the 20-year-old is also wanted by Real Madrid, who could give Arsenal a run for their money.

Folarin Balogun backed to succeed at Emirates

Folarin Balogun has gone from strength to strength in Ligue 1.

Mikael Silvestre reckons Folarin Balogun can break into the Arsenal first team next season.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Stade de Reims and is enjoying an outstanding season. He has scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 this campaign, the joint most alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David.

"He can come back to Arsenal and shine. I have seen enough this year in Ligue 1. I know the Premier League is one step higher but he is one of the leading goal scorers in Ligue 1 and it’s not an accident"

#afc

Speaking to Betting Expert, as cited by All Nigeria Soccer, Silvestre pointed out that Balogun could help the Gunners compete for trophies next season.

"Balogun can come back to Arsenal and shine at the club. I’m sure of it. I’ve seen enough this year in Ligue 1. I know the Premier League is one step higher, but he’s the leading goalscorer in Ligue 1, and it’s not an accident," said Silvestre.

He added:

"He’s reading things well and getting better and better. I think he has a future at Arsenal and could be competing with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus. If Arsenal want to be competing for trophies, one more striker would be a good luxury. Next season I would keep him."

The Englishman has registered 26 appearances across competitions for Reims this season, scoring 16 goals and setting up two more.

Jorginho outlines Mikel Arteta role in Emirates arrival

Jorginho (right) arrived at the Emirates in January

Jorginho has admitted that Mikel Arteta helped convince him to move to the Emirates last month.

The Italian left Chelsea to join Arsenal this winter and has gelled in quite well with his new teammates. The 31-year-old has provided added cover to Arteta's midfield.

Speaking to beIN Sports, as relayed by Football 365, Jorginho also heaped praise on Granit Xhaka.

"Yes, I’m happy; we had a few fights on the pitch before, but outside the pitch, he’s a really nice guy, and we have good laughs now," said Jorginho.

He added:

“Outside the pitch, I asked him the other day where I could go for dinner around here, and he booked me and didn’t let me pay, so thanks very much for that. He’s a really nice guy, and I’m glad I can see this other part of him."

Jorginho went on to recall a quick conversation with Arteta that helped convince him to join the Gunners.

"It’s one of the reasons, surely. He called me, and it was all very quick; we made the deal in less than 48 hours. I had spoken to Chelsea, and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. I wanted to progress in my career, and the Arsenal project suits me," said Jorginho.

Jorginho continued:

“It’s a young team that plays good football and fits my characteristics. I considered every scenario and made the decision. Sometimes you must accept when you are out of a project and that things come to an end.”

The Italian has started the last two games for the north London side, playing the full 90 minutes.

