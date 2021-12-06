Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners begin negotiations for Bundesliga midfielder; club plotting loan move for Juventus star, and more - 6th December 2021

Arsenal travel to Goodison Park on Monday to face Everton in the Premier League. The Gunners will look to return to winning ways after losing 2-3 at Manchester United in their last game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have begun negotiations for a Swiss midfielder who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach. Elsewhere, The Gunners are plotting a loan move for a Juventus star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 6th December 2021.

Arsenal begin negotiations for Denis Zakaria

Arsenal have initiated negotiations to sign Denis Zakaria on a Bosman move next summer.

Arsenal have initiated negotiations to sign Denis Zakaria on a Bosman move next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fussball Transfers. The Swiss international is in the final year of his current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. The Bundesliga side would like to tie him down to a new deal. However, the 25-year-old desires a new challenge, amid interest from The Gunners.

Arsenal are looking to upgrade their midfield next year. The Gunners brought in Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer. However, with Thomas Partey struggling and Mohamed Elneny expected to leave, manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more options to his roster.

Granit Xhaka remains the only other recognised midfielder in the squad, justifying Arsenal's interest in Zakaria.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal are in contact with the representatives of Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria & are ‘more concrete’ in their interest. Arsenal want Zakaria - six months left on his contract - on a free transfer for next season, but it could depend on European football. [ @FT_Redaktion Arsenal are in contact with the representatives of Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria & are ‘more concrete’ in their interest. Arsenal want Zakaria - six months left on his contract - on a free transfer for next season, but it could depend on European football. [@FT_Redaktion] https://t.co/t6qpQtZX8d

The Swiss international has developed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe in recent times. There's a lot of interest in his services, especially as he could be available for free. The Gunners have started talks with the 25-year-old's agent to facilitate his move to the Emirates.

There's interest in the player from Manchester City and Manchester United as well. Arsenal, though, are leading the race for his signature now. However, they might have to secure qualification for the Champions League to convince the player to move to the Emirates.

Gunners plotting loan move for Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal are plotting a lone move for Dejan Kulusevski.

Arsenal are plotting a lone move for Dejan Kulusevski, according to The Hard Tackle via Sportmediaset.

The Swedish winger has been a subdued figure at Juventus this season. The 21-year-old has failed to impress under Massimiliano Allegri, and could be allowed to leave. The Gunners have held an interest in the player for a while, and believe the time is right to take him to the Emirates.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According to @_Morik92_ , both #Arsenal & Tottenham really like Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. The Italian club will consider selling if they receive a good offer. According to @_Morik92_, both #Arsenal & Tottenham really like Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. The Italian club will consider selling if they receive a good offer. https://t.co/a11Xb8XH6M

Mikel Arteta is looking to replace Nicolas Pepe, and has identified Kulusevski as a candidate for the same. Arsenal want to take Kulusevski on loan, but Juventus prefer a permanent offer worth at least €35 million. The Gunners could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester City for Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester City have entered the race for Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester City have entered the race for Dusan Vlahovic, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Serbian striker is a target for Arsenal. The Gunners want to bolster their attack next year, and have zeroed in on the 21-year-old.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, prising him away will not be easy. Vlahovic has been on a goalscoring spree this season, and has forced top clubs around Europe to take notice. City have now entered the fray for Vlahovic, and could give Arsenal a run for their money.

Edited by Bhargav