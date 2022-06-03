Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners close to completing move for Manchester City striker; club advised to sign Atletico Madrid forward, and more - 3 June 2022

Arsenal are expected to invest heavily in the squad after missing out on fourth place in the Premier League last season. Manager Mikel Arteta will be eager to strengthen his options to help fight for silverware in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are close to completing a move for a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has advised the north London side to sign an Atletico Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 3 June 2022:

Arsenal close to completing move for Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are edging closer to securing the services of Gabriel Jesus, according to The Daily Mail. The Brazilian's future is up in the air after Manchester City's acquisition of Erling Haaland. Mikel Arteta is pushing to take the 25-year-old to the Emirates.

Mo @MoArsenal86 I don’t think some Arsenal fans realize the magnitude of Gabriel Jesus coming. His elite movement and relentless pressing suits our system perfectly. He’s going to score a bucketload of goals. He allows us to shuffle the front 3. He just turned 25 and has another level to unlock. I don’t think some Arsenal fans realize the magnitude of Gabriel Jesus coming. His elite movement and relentless pressing suits our system perfectly. He’s going to score a bucketload of goals. He allows us to shuffle the front 3. He just turned 25 and has another level to unlock.

The Spaniard is desperate to bring in a new striker this summer. With Alexandre Lacazette all set to return to Lyon, there'll be a void in attack at the Emirates. Jesus has been earmarked for the role. The Brazilian already has offers from quite a few clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur but prefers to reunite with Arteta.

The 25-year-old ended last season with 13 goals and 12 assists from 41 games, many of them from the bench. A move to the Emirates would guarantee Jesus regular playing time.

Noel Whelan advises Arsenal to sign Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to target Alvaro Morata.

The Atletico Madrid striker is all set to return to the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of his loan spell with Juventus. The Gunners failed to sign the Spaniard in January but have retained their interest in him.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Morata would suit the Gunners.

“I think Arsenal would suit Morata, absolutely. He ended up being a bit of a flop at Chelsea, but sometimes it doesn’t work out. He definitely still has a really dangerous presence. He’s got the stature that Arsenal need from a traditional number nine, he just needs the service," said Whelan.

He continued:

“I think he’d certainly get a lot of chances with the talent Arsenal have – Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe. He would be something different that Arsenal haven’t had for a long time. I can see it working out well if they can convince him to come.”

Kevin Campbell wants AS Roma striker at Emirates

Tammy Abraham has caught the eye in Serie A.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell wants Tammy Abraham to come to the Emirates.

The former Chelsea striker has been scoring goals for fun since joining AS Roma last season. With the Gunners looking for a new striker, the Englishman has been one of the names linked with the club.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tammy Abraham scored 27 goals and helped deliver Roma's first trophy in 14 years in his debut season! Tammy Abraham scored 27 goals and helped deliver Roma's first trophy in 14 years in his debut season! 😤 https://t.co/98Ja4QNTtF

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Abraham would add another dimension to Mikel Arteta's attack.

"Abraham is a player who is an Arsenal fan, if I’m not mistaken. He has done really well in Serie A. He is big, mobile and scores goals. I would love to see him come. He is an option in behind and from crosses. Arsenal haven’t had that in years," said Campbell.

He added:

“[Olivier] Giroud was the last striker who was very good aerially. Abraham is more mobile than Giroud. I would really like to see it. He would add another dimension to Arsenal. Teams could not just sit back because we’d just put crosses in. It would be an interesting one.”

