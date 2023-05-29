Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners close to Declan Rice deal; Chelsea attempting to keep Mason Mount, and more - May 29, 2023

Arsenal ended their Premier League season with a 5-0 routing of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates on Sunday (May 28). A Granit Xhaka brace, along with goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Jakub Kiwior helped mark a fruitful night for Mikel Arteta's team, who finished second in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are close to completing a deal for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the Blues are planning a late attempt to keep midfielder Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news from May 29, 2023.

Arsenal close to Declan Rice deal

Declan Rice is likely to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are close to completing a move for Declan Rice, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners have made the English midfielder their top priority this summer. Rice's contract with West Ham United runs out in just over a year, but he hasn't been signed an extension yet. Arsenal are already locked in talks for a move at the end of the season.

Negotiations have progressed smoothly and are at an advanced stage. The Gunners are confident of securing the player's signature this summer, but Manchester United are threatening to ruin their plans. The Red Devils have recently entered the race for Rice but are lagging behind the North London side at the moment.

Chelsea attempting to keep Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at Arsenal.

Chelsea remain keen to keep Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder's contract with the club runs out next year, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Arsenal are planning midfielder reinforcements this summer and have the 24-year-old on their wishlist.

Speaking to Give Me Sport , Jacobs said that the Blues are likely to demand £70-75m for Mount.

"The situation is still open until Chelsea at least try something last-ditch. But even if Mount is leaning towards Manchester United, they've still got to strike a deal with Chelsea, and that's the other component to all of this that I think is worth touching upon," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Chelsea, even though Mount's contract is running down, would be looking for something in the region of £70million or £75million. That's my understanding. I know that some people will say it's even higher than that, but that's the ballpark figure that I think Chelsea would want."

The Gunners are in the market for a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Mikel Arteta thanks fans

Mikel Arteta has thanked Arsenal fans for their unending support this season. The Gunners ended the season without silverware, finishing behind winners Manchester City in a rousing Premier League title race. However, the North London side have vastly improved under the Spaniard so far.

After the win over Wolves on Sunday, Arteta expressed his gratitude to his players and staff (as per Arsenal's website).

"Thank you to our players, who faced the season with passion and determination. When I watch our men and women training every single day, I can feel how much they want to deliver for this football club," said Arteta.

He added:

"Thank you to everyone working alongside them. All together, doing what they believe is right. You cannot imagine how much it helps the players, how much belief it gives them."

Arteta went on to praise the fans, labeling them as the club's driving force.

"And thank you to all our supporters, everywhere. Without you, it doesn’t make any sense what we do. You are our energy; you are living the game with us. You always have been in our attitude, in our self-belief. In the demands that push each other to seek excellence," said Arteta

He continued:

"So that’s what we all must do. Demand more from each other. Support each other. Be connected in every action, in every win, in every single ball. Now we focus on what’s in front, and if we keep moving forwards, we can achieve anything. Because we know what’s behind this club, behind this feeling. This is our Arsenal."

Arteta will have to invest wisely in the market to bridge the gap to champions City.

