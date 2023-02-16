Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners confident of Bukayo Saka extension; club want Denzel Dumfries, and more - February 16, 2023

Arsenal succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15) in the Premier League. Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland dented Mikel Arteta's title aspirations, with Bukayo Saka's penalty proving a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident of tying Saka down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their sights on Denzel Dumfries. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 16, 2023:

Arsenal confident of Bukayo Saka extension

Bukayo Saka has been on fire this season.

Arsenal remain confident of tying Bukayo Saka down to a new deal, according to Football Insider.

The English forward is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Gunners and is already attracting attention from potential suitors across the continent. The 21-year-old has been the star of the show at the Emirates this season but is yet to commit his future to the north London side.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏟️ 38 games

11 goals

7 assists

0.5 g/a per game



Bukayo Saka’s 2022/23 league g/a output (so far):



🏟️ 22 games

8 goals

8 assists

0.7 g/a per game



On track for improving an excellent season. 🌶️ Bukayo Saka’s best league g/a outpuy (2021/22):🏟️ 38 games11 goals7 assists0.5 g/a per gameBukayo Saka’s 2022/23 league g/a output (so far):🏟️ 22 games8 goals8 assists0.7 g/a per gameOn track for improving an excellent season.🌶️ Bukayo Saka’s best league g/a outpuy (2021/22):🏟️ 38 games⚽ 11 goals 🅰️ 7 assists 🔢 0.5 g/a per game Bukayo Saka’s 2022/23 league g/a output (so far):🏟️ 22 games⚽ 8 goals 🅰️ 8 assists 🔢 0.7 g/a per gameOn track for improving an excellent season. 📈🌶️ https://t.co/XzrJjw6ZxH

Arsenal are locked in talks to extend his stay at the Emirates, with Arteta desperate to keep Saka at the club. There's a growing belief that the Gunners will achieve a breakthrough in talks soon.

The club are ready to make Saka among their top earners alongside Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus. The 21-year-old has picked up nine goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions this season for the north London side.

Gunners want Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are eager to secure the signature of Denzel Dumfries, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Dutch full-back has gone from strength to strength this season with Inter Milan, registering two goals and three assists in 26 games across competitions. He was also quite impressive with the Oranje at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, forcing clubs around Europe to take note.

Trending 📰🗞️ @daily_update442 Manchester United are closing on a deal for Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries. Manchester United are closing on a deal for Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries. https://t.co/Sq12PhW1jw

The Nerazzurri are likely to offload Dumfries at the end of the season to address their financial woes. The 26-year-old is tied to the club till 2025 and could fetch a hefty transfer fee. The Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest.

Arteta remains keen to upgrade his options at right back, with neither Ben White nor Takehiro Tomiyasu long-term options. Dumfries could help the north London side hit a higher gear, as he's equally adept at both ends of the pitch.

However, Arsenal are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United for the Dutchman's signature.

Mikel Arteta proud of team despite defeat

Mikel Arteta has expressed satisfaction at his team's level of performance against Manchester City on Wednesday. Arsenal came second best against the reigning champions, with a few mistakes costing them the game.

Speaking after the defeat, Arteta admitted that the Gunners threw the game away.

"It was an incredible atmosphere to play in and a huge battle. A battle that in many moments we felt that we could win it, and we threw it away. It’s a big shame for the goals we gave them; we gave them three goals, and obviously for the big chances that we created and didn’t put away," said Arteta.

He continued:

“You cannot give anything away. We gave them three goals; you don’t do that against City. Ninety-nine times out of 100, you’re going to lose the game. And we still had three big, big chances, and we didn’t put them away. When that happens, you have zero chance to win."

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Mikel Arteta following #ARSMCI : “I have more belief [to win the league] because I see a team going head-to-head with them. You have to go to the next one and in three days we have another game. I have more belief in my players.” [Amazon Prime via BBC] #afc 🗣️| Mikel Arteta following #ARSMCI: “I have more belief [to win the league] because I see a team going head-to-head with them. You have to go to the next one and in three days we have another game. I have more belief in my players.” [Amazon Prime via BBC] #afc https://t.co/57SnkLXFmk

However, the Spaniard said that he was pleased that his team could match City's level.

"It made me proud the level we have raised today against probably the best team in the world, when they are able to play at the level with the players that we have. We have matched that level, and believe me, that’s really difficult to do against this team," said Arteta.

Arsenal next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (February 18) in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes