Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners considering move for Mexican winger, club monitoring La Liga midfielder, and more - 22nd June 2021

Arsenal finds themselves quite busy at the start of the summer, with the club linked to a plethora of players.

The Gunners are determined to overcome the disappointment of the 2020-21 season by investing in the transfer market as they begin preparations to climb back up to the top four in the Premier League table next campaign.

Mikel Arteta is eyeing multiple signings to bring his plans to life at the Emirates. Arsenal wants to add more firepower to their attack but is also interested in strengthening their midfield.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Arsenal transfer news from June 22, 2021.

Arsenal considering move for Mexican winger

Jesus Corona

Arsenal is considering a move for Jesus Corona, according to Caught Offside via Daily Mail. The Gunners want to improve their forward line this summer and are looking at multiple targets to suit Arteta’s tactics.

The Spaniard is interested in the Mexican winger, who has been in fine form for Porto in the recently concluded season. Arteta is particularly intrigued by the 28-year-old’s versatility and believes he could be a useful addition to the team.

The Mexican would compete directly with Nicolas Pepe and Willian for a spot in the starting XI, but Corona could also operate as a right-back or a wing-back.

Arsenal needs upgrades to various positions in the team, so the Porto winger could be a smart addition to their squad.

The Gunners will also hugely benefit from his attacking qualities in the final third, with the current crop of forward players failing to impress in the 2020/21 season.

Corona could even be an upgrade to Hector Bellerin, who looks set to leave, having failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates. The Mexican has spent six seasons at Porto, amassing 269 appearances and scoring 31 goals.

Arsenal monitoring La Liga midfielder

Guido Rodriguez (L)

Arsenal is monitoring Guido Rodriguez, according to The Sport Review via Marca. The Argentinean has been rock solid for Real Betis since joining the La Liga outfit in 2019.

Rodriguez is now an ever-present figure in the Betis team and recently scored the winner in Argentina’s win over Uruguay in the Copa America.

With Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi expected to depart, the Gunners are looking for a defensive midfielder this summer, and Rodriguez certainly fits the bill.

💪 Guido Rodriguez made more tackles and interceptions combined (166) than any other player in La Liga last season



🗞️ @marca are reporting that Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign the Real Betis midfielder pic.twitter.com/WGXAeFJ59E — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 21, 2021

The 27-year-old has a release clause of £68 million in his current contract, which expires in three years. As such, Real Betis are in a strong position for any potential negotiations.

Gunners interested in Bundesliga star

Marcel Sabitzer

Arsenal is interested in Marcel Sabitzer, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport. Mikel Arteta is targeting a midfield revamp this summer and has turned his attentions to the Austrian.

Sabitzer registered eight goals and four assists in 27 appearances for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season. His current deal expires next year, which means the Gunners can sign him for a cut-price deal this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim Marcel Sabitzer has ended up ‘in the sights’ of #Arsenal. The Austrian has one year left on his contract at Leipzig so is available for €17m. pic.twitter.com/jkmNU35YDm — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 21, 2021

The German outfit reportedly wants €17 million for the player, which will certainly suit Arsenal’s budget.

