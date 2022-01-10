Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners contemplating move for Inter Milan star; Atletico Madrid monitoring Portuguese ace, and more - 10 January 2022

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Gunners were undone by a Lewis Grabban strike in the 83rd minute. In the process, they suffered their second-earliest exit from the competition in 25 years (also Nottingham Forest, 2017-18).

Meanwhile, Arsenal are contemplating a move for an Inter Milan attacker. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on a Gunners full-back.

Arsenal @Arsenal It ends in defeat at the City Ground It ends in defeat at the City Ground

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 10th January 2022.

Arsenal contemplating move for Ivan Perisic

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Ivan Perisic.

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Ivan Perisic this year, according to Sport. The Croatian is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan, but is yet to sign an extension. The Gunners want to sign him in January, but are willing to wait till the summer to lap him up on a Bosman move.

Perisic is a well-known figure in the European football circuit. The 32-year-old has been an indispensable part of the Nerazzurri this season, but wants to leave the club in the summer. Arsenal are interested in his services.

The Gunners invested heavily in their squad last summer. However, their attack remains an area that requires improvement, with few of the current stars linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the first team, while,Alexandre Lacazette's contract runs out this summer. Both players are widely expected to leave the club. Arsenal want to address the same by roping in the experienced Perisic.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski too. However, competition for the Swedish attacker's signature is growing by the day. So the Gunners have identified Perisic as an alternative.

However, Arsenal have already burnt their fingers with the failed recruitment of Willian, as the Brazilian proved to be a costly mistake. The Gunners are wary that a deal for Perisic could go down the same road.

Atletico Madrid monitoring Cedric Soares

Atletico Madrid are interested in Cedric Soares.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Cedric Soares, according to journalist Sami Mokbel. The Portuguese right-back has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Rojiblancos are ready to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano as a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle United Ideally, the Gunners would have no qualms about letting Soares leave, as he has been a peripheral figure in the squad.

Sami Mokbel @SamiMokbel81_DM Bit of Arsenal transfer news: Atletico Madrid are interested in taking Cedric Soares on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer. But as it stands, Arsenal likely to be reluctant to let him go due to a lack over cover at RB having let AMN go. @MailSport Bit of Arsenal transfer news: Atletico Madrid are interested in taking Cedric Soares on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer. But as it stands, Arsenal likely to be reluctant to let him go due to a lack over cover at RB having let AMN go. @MailSport

However, Arsenal are worried about the lack of cover in the right-back position. The Gunners have let Ainsley Maitland-Niles depart this month, so they are reluctant to let Soares leave.

Atletico Madrid want a loan move with an option to buy for Soares. However, the London side are not ready to let him go without signing a replacement.

Arsenal submit €20 million bid for Danilo

Arsenal have submitted a €20 million bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, according to Esporte R7. The Gunners are eager to bolster their midfield this month, and have their eyes on the Brazilian.

Manager Mikel Arteta believe the 20-year-old can fill the shoes of Thomas Partey, who is currently involved in the AFCON with Ghana. However, the Gunners could face competition from West Ham United for Danilo's signature.

Edited by Bhargav