Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have Declan Rice opportunity; club confident of William Saliba extension, and more - June 11, 2023

Arsenal have turned to the market to plug the gaps in their squad this summer. Mikel Arteta's men lost ground in the Premier League title race in the final weeks of the season, so the Spaniard is now looking for solutions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have a great opportunity to bring West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of extending defender William Saliba's stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 11, 2023:

Arsenal have Declan Rice opportunity

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have a great opportunity to secure the services of Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Englishman enters the final year of his contract next month and wants to leave West Ham United for a step up in his career. The Gunners are eager to station him at the heart of their midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones also added that Bayern Munich are unlikely to sign Rice this summer.

"So Arsenal aren't in a position here where they can pay some now and spread the rest over four years or anything like that. It might be a case whereby they've got to make their initial big payment, and then follow it up with the two windows that follow after that, in order to satisfy West Ham's demands over this deal," said Jones.

He continued:

"That's the sort of scenario I think that we're looking at here. But Arsenal definitely got a very, very good chance of landing Declan Rice, if they can do that. The player's up for it, and he would love to stay in the Premier League. There's no doubt about that. I know in Germany, they've been getting a bit excited about him going to Bayern Munich, but the chances of him doing that at the moment are slim."

Rice also has admirers at Manchester United, who're also monitoring the player with interest.

Arsenal confident of William Saliba extension

William Saliba is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal are convinced that William Saliba will extend his stay at the Emirates, according to Ben Jacobs.

The French defender is locked in talks with the club regarding a new deal, with his current contract expiring in over a year. His situation has generated interest from clubs across the continent, with the 22-year-old yet to commit his future at the Emirates.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the north London side are offering Saliba the stability he desires.

"Every single summer, for the last few seasons, he's either been sent out on loan or come back from a loan. Even when he returned at the beginning of last season, in those initial weeks, he wasn't entirely sure on his future either," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"I think Saliba is looking for stability, which is why Arsenal are confident that he prefers to settle with them, buy into the project and try to win the Premier League. Obviously, Champions League football helps as well, rather than moving elsewhere."

Paris Saint-Germain want Saliba this summer, but their managerial uncertainty has put them on the backfoot in the race for his services.

"The disadvantage PSG have got, too, is that they can't move emphatically before they clarify the managerial situation and work out what direction they want to travel in. They're moving away from big money, big stars and towards a more youth-led project," said Jacobs.

Saliba has become a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta this season.

Gunners ready to offer £35 million for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are willing to pay Manchester City £35 million to secure the signature of Joao Cancelo, according to Football Transfers.

The Portuguese right-back is a target for the Gunners this summer, and the club are already in talks to facilitate a move ahead of the new season. The 29-year-old spent the second half of this season on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians are not planning to sign him permanently.

Cancelo is set to return to the Etihad, where he's already surplus to requirements. City are ready to cash in on the Portuguese this summer and have no qualms regarding doing business with the north London side once again.

However, the treble winners want £45 million to part ways with Cancelo, which is more than what Arsenal are prepared to offer right now. However, the Gunners will look to test the waters with their opening bid in the coming days.

