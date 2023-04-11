Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eager to sign Lazio midfielder; Dusan Vlahovic backed for Emirates success, and more - April 11, 2023

Arsenal remain atop the Premier League despite dropping points against Liverpool on Sunday (April 9). Mikel Arteta's side are six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, after drawing 2-2 in the Anfield clash.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eager to sign a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic has been tipped to excel at the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 11, 2023:

Arsenal eager to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are eager to secure the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Gooner Talk.

The Serbian midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Lazio and wants to leave this summer for a new challenge. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and have retained an interest in him despite failing to sign the player last summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has appeared 38 times across competitions for Lazio this season, scoring eight goals and setting up as many. The Serie A side are likely to cash in on him this summer if he continues to stall a new deal.

The Gunners are monitoring the situation closely, as they look to refurbish their attack before the new season. The Serb could compete with Granit Xhaka for a place in the starting XI and is likely to cost around £35 million.

Dusan Vlahovic backed for Emirates success

Dusan Vlahovic could be on his way out of Turin this summer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has backed Dusan Vlahovic to hit the ground running at the Emirates.

The Serbian striker has been heavily linked with a move to London this summer. The 23-year-old has been impressive since joining Juventus in 2022. However, his future remains up in the air following the Bianconeri’s struggles on and off the pitch this season.

Vlahovic has registered 11 goals and four assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season for the Serie A giants. Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that the Serb’s arrival could help the Gunners continue their recent resurgence.

"He's a proven striker; he's done really well in Serie A and also on the international scene as well, so that'd be a big-name signing, and it would just continue to show the progress that Arsenal are making that they are actually able to make these types of signings," said O'Rourke

Arsenal lack an out-and-out marksman like Vlahovic, so his arrival could add another dimension to Arteta’s attack.

Gunners have no plans to offload Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka remains a first-team regular at the Emirates.

Arsenal have Granit Xhaka firmly in their plans for the future, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Swiss midfielder is a vital part of Arteta's starting XI at the Emirates. The 30-year-old has been integral to the club's success this season, registering seven goals and five assists in 40 appearances across competitions.

There have been some doubts about the player's long-term future, especially since he's on the wrong side of 30. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Xhaka remains a key player for the Gunners.

"The Gunners consider Granit Xhaka a really important player. There is an option on the club’s side to extend his contract until June 2025, so there’s no panic to renew at the moment, as his deal is still valid for another two years," wrote Romano.

He added:

“The focus right now is on extending William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale’s deals, then other players will be invited to discuss their terms with the club too.”

Xhaka’s presence has helped the north London side maintain a good balance of youth and experience.

