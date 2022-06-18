Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enquire about Ajax defender; club edging closer to Manchester City striker, and more - June 18, 2022

Arsenal have the opportunity to replenish their squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to continue the steady progress at the Emirates by roping in a few new faces.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have enquired about the availability of an Ajax defender. Elsewhere, the north London side are edging closer to a Manchester City striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 18, 2022:

Arsenal make enquiry for Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to The Athletic via The Hard Tackle. The Gunners are in the market for a left-footed centre-back this summer. Martinez has emerged as a possible target.

He arrived at the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2019 and has since then been a first-team regular. The Argentinean has registered 120 appearances for the Eredivisie side so far, scoring six goals. The 24-year-old has earned admirers at the north London side with his consistent performances.

Mikel Arteta has a healthy set of central defenders, further strengthened by the return of William Saliba from loan. However, Gabriel is the only left-footed player among them. Arteta wants an able backup for the Brazilian and has his eyes on Martinez.

The Argentinean has grown in stature for club and country recently. He can slot in at left-back and can also operate as a defensive midfielder. The 24-year-old’s aggressive style of play, coupled with his versatility, could make him an asset in Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal have already made an enquiry about the player’s availability. Martinez could also be tempted by a move to the Emirates, as it could be the next big step in his career.

However, the Argentinean is under contract with Ajax till 2025. The Eredivisie side could command a hefty fee for his signature.

Gunners edging closer to Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is inching closer to the Emirates

Arsenal are edging closer to securing the signature of Gabriel Jesus, according to The Times via The Hard Tackle.

The Brazilian striker is a priority signing for Mikel Arteta this summer. The Spaniard wants a new striker to lead his attack this summer. Jesus wants to leave Manchester City after the arrival of Erling Haaland. Arteta is planning to host Jesus at the Emirates.

The north London side have recently initiated fresh talks with the Cityzens to help the move see the light of day. The Gunners were initially reluctant to match City’s valuation of the Brazilian.

However, the reigning Premier League champions have since lowered their demands. City are now looking for a fee of around £50 million, which could help the deal cross the line.

Eddie Nketiah signs new contract at Emirates

Eddie Nketiah has extended his stay at the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah has signed a new contract with Arsenal, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English striker’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the month. Having allowed both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to leave this year, Mikel Arteta was eager for Nketiah to stay at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been locked in negotiations with the player for quite a while and have now reached a breakthrough.

Nketiah had offers from clubs in the Premier League as well as the Bundesliga but wanted to stay in London. He has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will keep him at the club till 2027. An official announcement is expected to follow soon.

