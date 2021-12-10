Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for Atletico Madrid star; club urged to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, and more - 10th December 2021

Arsenal will be desperate for all three points when they welcome Southampton to the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners, seventh in the league table, are coming off a 1-2 defeat against Everton on Monday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have entered the race for a Portuguese star who plays for Atletico Madrid. Elsewhere, a Liverpool legend has urged The Gunners to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 10th December 2021.

Arsenal enter race for Joao Felix

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Joao Felix.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Joao Felix, according to The Hard Tackle via Cadena SER. The 22-year-old is tipped for great things, and is much sought-after at the moment. Apart from The Gunners, the Portuguese is also being courted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 as one of the hottest young players in Europe. Unfortunately, he has failed to live up to that billing. He has registered 20 goals and set up 11 more in 88 games for Los Colchoneros. The Portuguese has been in and out of the first team, but that has not deterred Arsenal.

World of Football @Infogenuino 🚨 João Félix intended in England.

According to Cadena SER, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United have asked for the 22-year-old striker.

Remember that the athlete arrived at Atlético de Madrid in 2019, for 127 million euros, from Benfica. 🚨 João Félix intended in England.According to Cadena SER, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United have asked for the 22-year-old striker.Remember that the athlete arrived at Atlético de Madrid in 2019, for 127 million euros, from Benfica. https://t.co/mU8JvuKA7b

The Gunners are expected to go all out in the transfer market next year to bolster their attack. Arsenal are ready to let Alexandre Lacazette leave once his current contract expires at the end of the season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's struggles have also shown no signs of receding. The Gunners want a world-class attacker to take the club forward, and Felix fits the bill.

Arsenal have already initiated contact with Atletico Madrid regarding a possible move for the Portuguese. The Gunners are aware that there is intense competition for the player's signature. However, the north London team could take advantage of the La Liga giants' interest in Lacazette to snap up Felix.

John Barnes wants Gunners to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

John Barnes has advised Arsenal to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has advised Arsenal to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international has cut a sorry figure at the club this season.

Speaking to Bonus Code Bet, as relayed by The Daily Mail, Barnes has said that the Arsenal captain's time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

"Arsenal should look to replace both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang," said Barnes. "Things aren't exactly smooth sailing for Aubameyang at Arsenal. He didn't start against Everton, and even Eddie Nketiah came on ahead of him," continued Barnes.

Arsenal reignite interest in Dominik Szoboszlai

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners have a long-standing interest in the Hungarian midfielder. The north London side failed in an attempt to prise him away during his RB Salzburg days, and the player ended up moving to RB Leipzig instead.

Arsenal are now ready for a second attempt, and could dive for him in January. The Bundesliga side value the 21-year-old at €60 million. However, Arsenal could get their hands on him for just €40 million.

