Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for Bayern Munich star; club could sign Juventus ace, and more - 1 March 2022

Arsenal have been on a resurgence under Mikel Arteta this season. The north London side now stand a good chance of securing Champions League football next season. Currently sixth in the Premier League standings, they trail fourth-placed Manchester United by two points, but have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have entered the race for a Bayern Munich striker. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are in the frat to sign a Juventus star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 1st March 2022:

Arsenal enter race for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been on fire this season.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to Four Four Two via Fabrizio Romano. The Polish striker is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Bayern Munich. So the north London side are planning to take him to the Emirates.

Lewandowski has consistently been one of the most lethal strikers in the world. The 33-year-old won The Best FIFA Men's Player of the year award in the last two years. His goalscoring record is unparalleled; in 362 games across competitions for the Bavarians, the Polish striker has amassed 333 goals.

Lewandowski has plundered in 39 goals from 33 games this season, and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. His exploits have prompted the Gunners to include him in their plans. Manager Mikel Arteta has preferred to target younger players of late. However, the Spaniard is willing to make an exception for the Pole.

With his Bayern contract expiring next summer, there have been no talks between player and club regarding an extension. The 34-year-old reportedly wants to remain at Bavaria, but Bayern are reluctant to offer him a long-term deal, considering his age.

There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting. Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern - but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay.There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting. Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern - but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay. 🔴 #Bayern There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting. https://t.co/rRsjoj6XBC

Meanwhile, Arsenal have overseen the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona this January.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, their only two recognised strikers left, are both expected to follow him out of the Emirates this summer on free transfers. There'll be a void in the striker's department Arteta is desperate to mitigate this year. Lewandowski is the latest to be added to his wish list.

Bayern have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, and could be open to let Lewandowski leave. The 33-year-old has previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League. Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are unlikely to target him. However, the Gunners could face competition from Manchester City for his signature.

Mikel Arteta stands chance to sign Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal have been afforded a chance to sign Paulo Dybala, according to Four Four Two via Fichajes.

The north London side are among five clubs tracking the Juventus star. The Argentinean's current contract with the Bianconeri expires at the end of the season, and he is likely to leave for free. That's because the Serie A giants are wary of offering him a new deal, considering his injury woes.

Apart from the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in the player. However, the latter three are unlikely to make a move, given the plethora of attacking riches at their disposal.

Spurs might no longer be interested in Dybala after bringing in Dejan Kulusevski. That opens the door for the Argentinean's possible arrival at the Emirates.

Gunners make contact with Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak could leave Real Sociedad this summer.

Arsenal have initiated contact with Alexander Isak, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The north London side are eager to sign a striker this summer. They were linked with Isak in January, but a move failed to materialise. Arteta is ready to go for him again at the end of the season.

— @sport If Barça cannot sign Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak is a very likely transfer target. If Barça cannot sign Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak is a very likely transfer target. — @sport https://t.co/mUrF96YRdJ

The Gunners have been in touch with the player's entourage regarding a possible move. However, the Premier League side are unwilling to match his €80 million release clause.

Barcelona are also interested in the player, but cannot spend big due to their financial woes. Both clubs are likely to try and convince Sociedad to sanction a cut-price deal for Isak this summer. The player has had a modest campaign this season, scoring eight times in almost 30 games across competitions.

