Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for Eden Hazard; Mikel Arteta wants 3 new signings, and more - 16 March 2022

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Wednesday in the Premier League. The north London side are fourth in the league standings and will be eager to consolidate their position with a win over the high-flying Reds.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have entered the race to sign Eden Hazard. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta wants three signings this summer.

Another big game under the lights



#ARSLIV 🏟 Emirates Stadium waitsAnother big game under the lights 🏟 Emirates Stadium waits🔦 Another big game under the lights🔜 #ARSLIV https://t.co/M0fJUVYPjn

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 16th March 2022:

Arsenal enter race for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via Foot Mercato. The Belgian attacker has failed to assert his influence at Real Madrid and is an isolated figure at the club. The north London side are plotting a move to bring him back to England.

Hazard rose to prominence during his outstanding spell with Chelsea before he was lapped up by Los Blancos in 2019. The 31-year-old was expected to fill the void left behind after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Unfortunately, that proved to be too big an ask for the player, scoring just six times in 65 games.

The player has failed to earn the trust of Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti and is not a guaranteed starter, bagging a goal and two assists in 23 games across competitions. The Belgian is expected to drop further down the pecking order after the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe. As such, the La Liga giants could be willing to consider Hazard's departure this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are looking for a way out for Eden Hazard to set the stage for the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.



(Source: Real Madrid are looking for a way out for Eden Hazard to set the stage for the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 Real Madrid are looking for a way out for Eden Hazard to set the stage for the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. (Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/Zl4gz7CxaD

The Gunners have emerged as a potential destination for Hazard. Despite the 31-year-old's struggles in Spain, his legacy in the Premier League remains untarnished. Arteta is convinced the Belgian can regain his form at the Emirates. The Spaniard wants Hazard as a replacement for the misfiring Nicolas Pepe, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal could have to ward off competition from Newcastle United for the Belgian's signature. The Magpies are looking to invest heavily in their squad this summer. Joining the Gunners, who are a direct rival of Chelsea, could damage Hazard's reputation at Stamford Bridge. As such, a move to St. James' Park could be the Belgian's preference too.

Mikel Arteta wants three new signings

Mikel Arteta wants three new players this summer, according to The Express via Football London. The Spaniard invested heavily in the squad last summer. His vision is already taking shape, with the north London side sitting comfortably in fourth place in the Premier League.

However, Arteta believes reinforcements are required if the Gunners are to compete with the elites of European football. In a recent meeting with club owner Stan Kroenke in the USA, Arteta laid bare his plans for the summer.

Kroenke is pleased with the club's progress under the Spaniard and will likely back him at the end of the season. While Arteta's targets are unclear, a new striker and midfielder remain priorities. Their two recognised strikers - captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - are set to become free agents at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Mikel Arteta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta ahead of Wednesday's game. The Spaniard has taken Arsenal to fourth place in the league as the Gunners seek to return to the UEFA Champions League after five years.

At a press conference, Klopp said that Arteta is doing an incredible job at the Emirates.

"I’m really looking forward to it. Mikel is doing an incredible job there; you can really see week by week, month by month the development they are doing together. It’s really impressive. We have to be ready, but I sense we will be ready," said Klopp.

The Reds manager continued:

“Each Premier League game is tough, but a few are especially tough. One of them we play tomorrow night and sitting here, I say ‘we win 10-games’ – it doesn’t sound very likely but as long as it is possible we will give it a proper try, I can tell you."

Liverpool will pull to within a point of league leaders Manchester City if they beat the Gunners. City dropped points in a goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace on Monday,

