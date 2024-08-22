Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter Victor Osimhen race, Eddie Nketiah close to exit, and more - August 22, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game away to Aston Villa on Saturday, August 24. Mikel Arteta's team will be gunning for a win after narrowly missing out on the league title last season.

Meanwhile, the north London side haven't given up on a move for Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah is close to leaving the Emirates this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 22, 2024.

Arsenal enter Victor Osimhen race

Arsenal remain interested in Victor Osimhen, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Gunners have been linked with the Nigerian earlier this summer, but those rumours had gone cold of late. However, it now appears that Mikel Arteta hasn't given up on the 25-year-old yet.

The Spanish manager remains keen to sign a new No. 9 this summer amid concerns about his current options. Eddie Nketiah is close to an exit, while Gabriel Jesus isn't prolific enough.

Osimhen can be an upgrade on the pair and is likely to be on the go this summer. Chelsea have been hot on the Nigerian's heels and Arsenal have now rejoined the party. Napoli previously wanted the player's suitors to trigger his €130m release clause.

However, they have apparently softened their stance due to the lack of offers so far. Napoli are now willing to let their prized asset leave for €110m. The Gunners have the financial muscle to match that valuation and things could get interesting in the final week of the summer.

Eddie Nketiah close to exit

Eddie Nketiah has agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest ahead of a possible move this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward is surplus to requirements at Arsenal and will be allowed to leave this summer.

Nketiah was in talks to join Marseille earlier this summer but a move failed as the Ligue 1 club failed to match the Gunners' asking price. Forest initially offered £25m for the 25-year-old, but it was rejected as the north London side want around £30m to let him go.

However, the West Bridgford club have already convinced Nketiah to make the move. They remain in talks with Arsenal to facilitate a deal at the moment. Negotiations are progressing well and a breakthrough is expected soon.

Gunners confident of Mikel Arteta renewal

Arsenal remain confident of extending Mikel Arteta's stay at the Emirates, according to talkSPORT. The Spanish manager has been a revelation since taking charge at the Emirates in December 2019.

Arteta has won the FA Cup and transformed his team into title challengers during his tenure. They finished second in the Premier League in the last two campaigns and are expected to be in the title race this season as well.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract this summer, adding to speculation regarding his future. However, the Gunners hierarchy are pleased with the Spaniard's efforts and are already working on a new deal that will make him the best paid manager in their history.

Arteta was initially eyed by Barcelona this summer, before the Catalans ended their interest and appointed Hansi Flick as their new manager. The Spaniard has painfully built a very capable squad at the Emirates and is likely to hang around to reap the benefits of his efforts.

